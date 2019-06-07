News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-07 18:51:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Malcolm Britt likes the "energy" at Temple

Tom Ignudo • OwlScoop
Reporter

Despite a different staff than the one that offered him his first scholarship, 3-star linebacker Malcolm Britt listed Temple in his top five schools.Former Temple coach Geoff Collins and his staff ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}