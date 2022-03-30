 VirginiaPreps - Makai Byerson sees Blacksburg
Makai Byerson sees Blacksburg

Virginia Tech was among the first programs to offer Midlothian (Va.) Manchester 2024 DE Makai Byerson a scholarship offer. In January, the Orange and Maroon joined just Marshall and Old Dominion on his offer list - and became the first Power-5 option in his recruitment just days after he visited campus.

Over the weekend, the 6-5, 225-pounder took the short trip to Blacksburg to get another look at what it's all about.

