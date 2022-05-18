Madison Warhawks Claim Lacrosse Titles

The Madison Boys and Girls lacrosse teams both successfully defended their 2021 District Titles at Fairfax High School on Tuesday night Championship doubleheader.

The Warhawks Girls team (10-2) lead by Seniors Jordon Condon, Concorde District Co-Player of the Year, and Mia Pisani, 1st Team All District Attacker, defeated the Oakton Cougars 15-14 in sudden death overtime thriller. This is the Warhawks fourth straight District title, 2018, 2019, 2021, and now 2022. (*2020 spring was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic).

With the Warhawks trailing 11-8 with 9:32 to go in the 2nd half, the Warhawks sparked a rally to pull in front of Oakton 14-13 with just under 2 ½ mins in the game. Oakton’s, Aly Yee-Jenkins, scored the tying goal from the 8 meter free position with 1:01 left in regulation. Oakton controlled the accompanying draw but was not able to convert on the last possession of regulation as the Madison “D” held tight.

In the OT possessions, Madison won the draw and was in position to score when the Cougars defense picked up a loose ball and charged down field. On the ensuing Cougar position, Elizabeth Casto, 1st Team All District Midfielder, intercepted the Oakton pass and sprinted down field to set up the game winning goal. Pisani from the top of the circle hit a cutting Cordon in the center of the Oakton Defense and shot a one timer laser beam into the back of the net with 1:13 left to go in OT.

“It’s always a battle with Oakton,” Coach Jean Count stated. “Our team stuck together through the many ups and downs in regulation and overtime. It was a game of effort and heart. We are grateful to have come out with the win.”

This is the 2nd time this season the Warhawks and Cougars needed overtime to declare a winner. In the regular season game the Warhawks won 13-12 on a late OT goal by Pisani. The Warhawks finished the Concorde District undefeated (7-0) in the regular season and playoffs.

The Warhawks were led by Condon with 5 Goals/2 assists, Pisani with 4 Goals/1assist, Junior Kylie O’Donnell with 3 Goals, Casto with 2 Goals, and Senior Sam Tadle, 1st Team All District Defense, had 1 Goal/2 Assists. The Warhawks defense was led by Sophomore Goalie Jessica Bae who had 6 saves as well as Seniors Sydney Martin, Zenie Newsom, Carrie Fitzpatrick and Junior Tess Satterfield.

The Cougars were led by Jr. Aly Yee-Jenkins, Concorde District Co-Player of the Year, with 7 Goals and Sr. Eva Howell with 3 Goals.

Both Girls Teams will advance to the VHSL Class 6 Region D tournament which begins on Monday 5/23. The Warhawks will be the #1 seed in the bottom half bracket and take on the #4 seed from the Liberty District, Mclean. The winner will advance to play the #2 Langley/#3 Westfield winner.

The Cougars will be the #2 seed in the top half bracket, and take on the #3 seed Washington-Liberty. The winner of that game will advance to take on the #1 Yorktown/#4 Centreville winner. The Regional Semis are scheduled to be on Thursday 5/26 and finals on 5/27.



