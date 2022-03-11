Madison Girls Use "D" to Top Osbourn Park 38-29 in Class 6; 3-Peat Complete

VHSL Class 6 Girls





MADISON 38, OSBOURN PARK 29





As the adage goes, defense wins games. Regardless of the sport, the underlying belief is that any team, whether it be football, baseball, or in this case, basketball, can keep themselves in a game by stifling the offensive movement of their opponent long enough to get their own offense on track.





After one half of Friday’s Class 6 Girls state championship, it looked as if the plan was going to be applied by both teams. With a combined shooting percentage of roughly 25 percent, Madison and Osbourn Park slogged through a 15-8 session, with Madison’s Sarah Link sinking the final basket on a one-handed turnaround. Simply put, this contest was devoid of style points.





But Madison (29-2) went to intermission in control.





“Defense has been our number one focus all season,” said Alayna Arnolie, who, with twin sister Grace, had been among the team’s leading scorers. However, both were shut out in the first half.





Others, such as Sarah Link (five of Warhawks eight points in first quarter) picked up the slack on offense. Meanwhile, on the Osbourn Park side, Hailey Kellogg would end up leading all scorers with 16 points, while her teammates combined for 5 of 24 shooting.





“Aside from (Kellogg), we didn’t understand the sense of urgency that goes with playing in a state championship,” said Yellow Jacket coach Chrissy Kelly.





Madison pulled away in the third quarter, and Alayna’s lone basket, a banker delivered while moving across the paint, gave Madison a 33-18 lead that they would not relinquish.





A pair of baskets by Kacey Kelly, including a jumper from the right wing, helped Osbourn Park (24-3) whittle the lead down to eight points, but they would get no closer.





“It’s a team mentality,” said Grace Arnolie about the team’s defensive focus. “We can have the ball and miss a shot, but if it comes back and we get a rebound, or get a steal, it’s like, hey, it’s our turn again. Play defense well, the game will come to you.”





With the win, the Warhawks earned a rare accomplishment, a three-peat, albeit their first state victory of the three in post-COVID circumstances.

Said Kiara Kohler, “It was different to finally play a state championship game in front of people. That was cool.”





Added coach Kirsten Stone, “It was a fun game. Because we had the first two during COVID, we really haven’t processed (the importance) this yet.”









MADISON 38, OSBOURN PARK 29

MADISON (29-2) G. Arnolie 11, A. Arnolie, 2, Kohler 2, Chapman 10, Koshuta 2, Dixon 0, Link 8, Griepentrog 3. Totals 15 6-10 38.

OSBOURN PARK (24-3) Powell 5, Kellogg 15, Cole 0, Brown 4, Darfour 0, Kelly 4, Yann 0, Wolfe-Pullen 1. Totals 11 5-8 29.

Three pointers: Madison 2 (G. Arnolie), Osbourn Park 2 (Kellogg)