Madison County Filled With Excitement Heading in to 2021 Fall Season

Names to Watch

QB—Wade Fox, JR (6-foot-1, 205 lbs)

OL—Andrew Hall, SR (6-foot-4, 260 lbs)

OL—Zach Pollina, SR (5-foot-10, 225 lbs)

ATH—Matthew Sacra, SO (6-foot-2, 190 lbs)





Key Losses

OT—Jacob Sacra, SR (6-foot-5, 310 lbs) transferred to St. Frances Academy last season. The Class of 2022 Rivals 3-star committed to East Carolina earlier this summer. Sacra holds offers from Maryland, Vanderbilt, and Virginia among others.





Outlook

“Young”. That’s how second year Madison County head coach Larry Helmick describes the composition of the Mountaineers squad heading into the fall season. The group is filled with talented players and the meshing of football acumen with that youthful talent has the Mountaineers excited about the possibilities this fall.

The Mountaineers are also participating in a Bull Run district that should be extremely competitive from top to bottom with no clear-cut front-runner yet multiple teams that have been successful in recent history including Page County, Luray, Clarke County, East Rockingham, and Strasburg. With that being said, the road will be challenging but there is lots of potential for the Madison County squad.

Wade Fox will lead the teams’ offense at quarterback. The 6-foot-1, 205 pounder has started under center for the Mountaineers since his freshman year and this could be a breakout season for the 2023 prospect. Fox is a dual threat and has a frame that can take on a punishment as well as deliver one. Fox will have a few weapons at his disposal but may be most looking forward to connecting with sophomore Matthew Sacra. Sacra is also a returning starter that has had a tremendous offseason. At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds the athlete is expected to play a large role for the Mountaineers this year.

Helmick believes the offense will be able to present a well-balanced style of attack and is leaning on his offensive linemen to set the tone up front. Seniors Andrew Hall and Zach Pollina will lead the way up front for the team.

Defensively, the Mountaineers are coming off a season in which the unit yielded 59 points per game to opponents. As the team works to improve as a whole, the defense will need to do much better in order for the teams’ win-loss record to mirror the improvement the coaching staff has seen to date.

“Young”, Helmick commented about concerns for the unit. He then followed up with a positive and encouraging remark, “Getting better everyday”.

With a couple of weeks before the regular season begins, the team continues to grind. Madison’s scrimmage with Culpeper County on Friday was canceled but they still have Rappahannock County on the calendar before the regular season begins. The Mountaineers plan to have the best players on the field come September 3rd when they host Central-Woodstock.





Key Contests

The Mountaineers begin their second season under Helmick at home against Central-Woodstock. The Falcons are returning to the Bull Run district and have struggled the past two seasons. Under longtime head coach Mike Yew, the Falcons hope to return to the form that took them to the regional finals in 2018 after going 5-10 the last two seasons. This will be a good test for both teams to begin their respective 2021 campaigns. With just one warmup contest, Madison County will also be evaluating how much progress the young roster has made in live action since the abbreviated spring season.

Two weeks later, Madison travels to face rival William Monroe who has a new head coach this season. The Dragons have won nine out of the ten most recent head-to-head meetings including seven consecutive contests. Madison wants to end their drought in the series and getting a couple of wins early in the season will go a long way in helping with the confidence of the team as they seek positive results to confirm the efforts they have put in during the offseason.

In the regular season finale, the Mountaineers host Luray who has been a top team in the Bull Run since 2014. Despite the Bulldogs holding the advantage in the win column during the past seven matchups between the two teams, only two of those meetings were won by more than five points. There will be a lot of action before the two teams square off at the end of the season but a victory for Madison in this one could put them at or near a .500 record and give the group a solid push looking ahead to 2022 when most of the unit will once again return.





Predict District Finish: 4-6









Robert lives in Gordonsville and has been contributing to VirginiaPreps.com since 2013. He began working in the sports sector in 2006 and covers public and private schools throughout the state with a focus in the Central Virginia area. His goal is to help teams and players achieve deserved recognition for their hard works and efforts that at-times can be overlooked.

If you have suggestions or comments, please let us know. Information can be emailed to bigrob2523@gmail.com and find him on twitter @bigrob2523.