News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-24 11:09:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Lytton Chooses Boston College

Radford kicker Connor Lytton will be heading to the ACC following his senior season with the Bobcats
Radford kicker Connor Lytton will be heading to the ACC following his senior season with the Bobcats (Elizabeth Kanipe, Special to VirginiaPreps.com)
Rodney Young • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@yjake

Radford Bobcats place-kicker Connor Lytton has committed to the Boston College Eagles to further his academic and football career. Lytton, a member of the Class of 2021, visited the Eagle's campus...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}