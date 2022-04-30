Luke Tenuta drafted by Buffalo Bills

With No. 209 overall, the Buffalo Bills have selected Hokies offensive lineman Luke Tenuta.

Tenuta’s 6-8 height has been intriguing to NFL teams that see him as a blindside tackle, but the Hokies’ limited success up front under the previous coaching staff likely played a large role in his slide to the sixth round.

The son of former Virginia and Notre Dame defensive coordinator (and Hokie non-coaching staffer) Jon Tenuta, his football bloodlines and physical attributes were intriguing enough to NFL teams to overlook any lack of team success.