Luca Puccinelli interested in the Hokies

Virginia Tech hosted a number of top prospects during the home-heavy portion of the schedule earlier in the year. That includes underclassmen who should ultimately be recognized as top players in the state in their respective classes.

Richmond (Va.) Benedictine 2024 tight end Luca Puccinelli is one such player. He was offered after camping in Blacksburg over the Summer, and made his way back to town for the night game against Notre Dame in October.