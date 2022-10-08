Following an unexpected off week, Orange County entered their contest against district power Louisa County with a perfect 4-0 record. The Lions also began Friday night with an unblemished record at 6-0 as the two squads squared off in Jefferson District action.

The Hornets anticipated a challenge as the Lions defeated their first six opponents by a combined score of 311-71 with dominate outings on both sides of the football. Orange County had outdone their previous opponents by a combined 171-62 which was not overlooked during the preparation of their opponents' scouting report.

The first quarter began with the teams exchanging points on the scoreboard quickly with Landon Wilson connecting with Dyzier Carter for a 26 yard touchdown pass which was followed a 57 yard touchdown run by Orange County running back Christian Simpson. From that point on, however, the Lions took over in dominant fashion as they scored 42 unanswered points on their way to a 49-7 victory.

Here we’ll review the action that took place on Friday...





KEYS TO VICTORY

Dominant Defense

While the box score speaks to the explosiveness of the Louisa County offense, it was the defense that shutdown the Hornets offensive attack after allowing an early first quarter touchdown. The Hornets rushed for less than four yards per carry and only completed seven of 24 pass attempts on the night.

The colors of green and yellow were ever present in the Orange County backfield throughout the evening as Towson commit Qwenton Spellman dominated the line of scrimmage. Spellman along with teammates Elijah Brooks and Jherkeem Banks kept Hornets quarterback Jeremiah Wharton scrambling while holding the duo of Simpson and Dwayne Wells both under 100 yards rushing.

The Lions defense also forced a pair of key turnovers in the contest. The first occurred as the Hornets reached the redzone late in the opening quarter. A pair of rushing plays setup a third-and-two situation for the home team. A Lions defender met the ballcarrier forcing the football loose allowing Wilson to pounce on the football and halt the Hornets offensive drive.

Midway through the third quarter, Alexander Proffitt picked off a Wharton pass attempt, thwarting the hopes for Orange County to continue the momentum of their first drive of the second half that included a big 27 yard pass completion from Wharton to Wells.

During that drive, Christian Johnson and Cameron Hawkins made big defensive stops that led to a turnover on downs for the Hornets.