VirginiaPreps - Lord Botetourt's Strong 2nd Half Propels Them to Victory

Lord Botetourt came up big in the third quarter to defeat the visiting Pulaski County Cougars, 66-57 in a boys basketball matchup on Thursday night.



The Cavaliers got 21 points and 10 boards from Kyle Arnholt, while teammate Conner Tilley finished with 13 points. Logan Bramblett added nine points.

The Cougars lead 15-10 after the opening quarter and took a lead into intermission up 25-19. Their downfall proved to be the third quarter as Botetourt outscored them 29-17 during that stretch.



The Cavaliers would increase their lead to 60-51 with just over four minutes to play. Even though Botetourt went two and a half minutes without a score, which came as their lead was cut to five at 60-55 with 1:45 left, the Cavs managed to do what they needed in crunch time. They sank six free-throws to put the game away.

Pulaski County was led by AJ McCloud with 15 points and JJ Gulley had 12 points and six rebounds. Peyton McDaniel and Josh Bourne both chipped in with nine points apiece.

"We didn't execute our offense in the second half and it led to them getting fast-breaks," said Pulaski Head Coach Tyler Cannoy afterwards. "We are getting better, but sometimes we just turn the ball over and need to get better on the offensive end."





