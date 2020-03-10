The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers blasted the Turner Ashby Knights 63-30. The Lady Cavs were led by Miette Veldman with 20 points and Taylor Robertson netted 15.



Turner Ashby (24-5) got 13 points from Becca Shiflet and Leah Kiracofe had seven in the loss.



The Cavaliers scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back. The closest the Knights got was three at the end of the first quarter, 12-9.



Lord Botetourt (24-3) would stretch that three-point advantage into a 29-17 halftime lead. They would then outscore Turner Ashby 34-13 in the second half as they pulled away for the quarterfinal win.

It will be the Lady Cavs third consecutive State Semifinal appearance. A year ago, Botetourt fell to Spotswood in the semifinal round, whereas the program captured the Class 3 state title in 2018, defeating Hopewell.

Efficient shooting led the way for Botetourt. They would hit 22 of 44 shots for the game as they held the Lady Knights to just 10 of 47 from the field. Nine Botetourt girls would score and their defensive pressure wore down the Knights.



Shiflet not only led the Knights in scoring but she also had seven rebounds. Kiracofe had six boards.



The Lady Cavs got a game-high 12 rebounds from Robertson as well as four assists.





