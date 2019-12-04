Class 3D No. 1 Lord Botetourt took on their rivals, Class 3D No. 2 Northside, in the VHSL Region 3D Championship, a third round playoff encounter during this 2019 campaign. While the Cavaliers had previously beaten the Vikings 14-7 in the regular season, they had a pretty good idea that this re-match would be another tough fight.

When all was said and done, Lord Botetourt won another region title, 31-23, to remain undefeated on the season, a true testament to a program that has had to overcome injuries throughout their journey, including to standout Evan Eller.

The Cavaliers started their game off strong, behind a pair of touchdowns by James-Ryan Salvi and Hunter Rice and both extra points by Tarren Baker, all with just under five minutes left in the first period. Botetourt continued their successes through the second period as Hunter Rice scored their third touchdown of the game, with another Baker point after, and their defense held strong against the Viking’s offense, keeping the score 21-0 at the half.

According to Northside’s Coach Scott Fisher, some of the biggest adversity they faced was due to “losing our [the Vikings] center the week before” and “putting someone in who had never played that position before.”

Like Northside, Botetourt faced adversity as well, but in the first half of the game. Due to Nick Pitzer’s broken collarbone due to a “questionable play,” Coach Harless said they “had to put Hunter Rice at linebacker when their plan was to keep him fresh as a tailback only,” which changed the game for them, as Rice is one of their key players.

Regardless of adversity on either side, the Vikings proved to be a challenge in the third period. The Cavaliers’ Baker attempted to secure their lead with field goal from 30 yards, and was successful, making the score 24-0.



