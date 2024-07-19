A new era is about to dawn in the William Fleming High School boys basketball program.

Mickey Hardy, whose tenure at the Roanoke city school that included a VHSL Group AA Championship in 2007 and a Group AAA runner-up finish in 2009, has retired after 21 seasons as Head Coach and 31 overall.

Moreover, longtime Fleming assistant Marshall Ashford, who served as Hardy's right-hand man for the entire run, also is retiring following 35 years in the High School ranks.

The two former Virginia Tech guards often stated that they would exit together and that is ultimately what happened.

Ashford informed Hardy prior to the 2023-24 season that it would be his last year on the bench. Hardy said Thursday he made his decision in February after the Colonels ended an 18-7 season with a 74-47 loss to eventual Class 5 state runner-up L.C. Bird in the Region 5D Tournament.

"Everything has a season," Hardy said. "You do the best you can in your season. When your season's up, you have to move on."

Hardy, a 1978 William Byrd High graduate, came to Fleming in the early 1990's and spent 10 years as the Colonels' freshman team coach before replacing Rick Hall in the top job in 2003-04.

William Fleming had just one losing season under Hardy, whose career was highlighted in 2007 when a team led by future NBA guard Troy Daniels and center Jamelle Hagins posted 66-57 victory over Brunswick in the Group AA championship game at VCU's Siegel Center.

Two years later when Daniels and Hagins were seniors, Fleming nearly won the Group AAA crown before falling 49-47 to King's Fork.

Hardy finished his career with 381 victories, including the seven most recent games in the Roanoke rivalry with crosstown rival Patrick Henry.

"Basketball has a rich tradition at William Fleming," Hardy said. "I was just fortunate to be in the right place at the right time, to so to speak, carry the torch. We were able to do some great things.

"The title was a highlight, but the biggest thing I got from all this was trying to develop these young kids into becoming young men.

"It boils down to just being a big team. It starts from the central office all the way down to the custodian. Everybody has to be on the same page."



