VirginiaPreps - Longtime Kellam Football Coach Chris DeWitt Retires

Longtime Kellam Football Coach Chris DeWitt Retires
A fixture on the sidelines in Hampton Roads and Virginia Beach has decided he's coached his final game.
Following 22 seasons as the program's longest tenured and most successful Head Football Coach, Chris DeWitt is retiring at Kellam High School. Of the 49 public schools in Tidewater, only Hampton High, where Mike Smith has resided at his post for 50 years with more victories and state titles than anyone in VHSL history, has an active Head Football Coach with a longer run.
Both DeWitt and Lake Taylor's Hank Sawyer began their tenures in 1999.
"Boy, it was hard. I tell you it was a tough, tough decision. I've been here 22 years. I had a discussion with my Principal earlier this week right after spring break ended. My wife was a teacher and is already retired. We've been moving towards the next chapter. We already started preparing ourselves for retirement from teaching. I actually have been so happy here at Kellam that I could've been a teacher and a coach here for the rest of my life. No doubt," DeWitt told VirginiaPreps.com.
"This was not an easy decision because during this chapter I'm always walking around smiling and I've been the happiest guy. We don't win all the games and I've had a lot of my old players reach out and say some wonderful things to me.
"But because my wife already retired and we've started looking into what we're doing after this, it's like you're reading a chapter of a book, you love that chapter, you don't want to put the book down or that chapter to end, and you're drawn into it every day. With COVID and my wife already being retired, I kind of messed up and opened up the next chapter and read a page. So I'm ready to move on to the next chapter."
DeWitt, 53, posted a record of 120-109 overall in his 22 seasons at the helm of the Knights. That was highlighted by a 10-2 mark in 2001, which remains the program's only double-digit win campaign.
Over the school's first 36 seasons from 1963-98, the Knights had eight different coaches: Don DeSarro, Charlie Caldwell, Bill Ralph, John Cooke, Jim Garrett, Harper Donahoe, Ed Booth and Chris Worst. They reached the postseason just four times (1974, 77, 84 & 97), never advancing in the playoffs.
In just his third year on the job, DeWitt led the Knights to a 24-21 regional playoff victory over Salem of Virginia Beach before falling to Deep Creek in the Eastern Region Finals.
"The good things will always be the things that stick out. The relationships definitely are the main thing. I live in the Kellam community, and when I took the job 22 years ago, I jumped all the way in, to the deep end. I can't even begin to tell you all the great things," DeWitt noted.
"To be honest, I think I had made up my mind before the season and I definitely did not want to leave Kellam during this season because we're already going through a mess. When it comes right down to it, the game changes every day. We've tried to adapt. One of the big things that I think has changed is you're seeing kids move from school to school. That's disturbing. At Kellam, we don't invite kids to transfer over here. We play with the people we have, and I love my Kellam kids."
Albeit an abbreviated five-game season, the Knights suffered their first winless record since 1994. Schedule makers did them no favors, however. Their regular season slate consisted of half of the Beach District teams, but the five-some of Cox, Bayside, Ocean Lakes, Princess Anne and Green Run that they had to face went a combined 18-9 overall. Not a single one finished .500 or below.
"This year, we didn't have a real good year and had a really tough schedule," said DeWitt, still proud of the effort and commitment level. "But this year's group may have been one of my favorite groups as far as they worked hard, didn't cause us a whole lot of problems and gave us what they had."
DeWitt has seen the sport evolve over the years to a point where teams that have been able to get the ball to their athletes in space generally prove most successful. While the Knights have had their moments, their last winning season came in the form of a 8-4 mark in 2008.
"I remember years ago we were all about the eight-man front. Then people started to try to play spread on offense, but didn't understand how to play spread, so eight-man front was able to eat them alive. We were able to really get to the quarterback before they can make a decision. Chris Beatty (who now coaches with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers) was the first one to come here and spread people out and do things. He figured it out. The way you run spread offense is you spread people out to run it, whereas you throw it just to keep them balanced, "DeWitt explained.
"I don't think it was until a couple years after Beatty left that we started seeing more and more people really getting the whole concept of spread offense. At that point, we started running into problems because our personnel didn't match the two-deep look. We had to adjust to handle four verts and things of that nature."
Above the victories and longevity, DeWitt's legacy goes way beyond to the comfort level people experience when coming to a Kellam game. Some of that he attributes to a loyal and passionate fan base that provides significant community support. He beams over that, along with the fact that they've been able to run a clean program that helps produce high-character individuals on to the next phase in their life, whether it involves the game of football or not.
"I have not had to forfeit a game, ever been suspended or had any issues along those lines. Now, that's not to say I haven't lost my temper with people over the years. My thing is that there's a certain way that you do things. If you're going to come to Kellam and be my guest, you're going to do them that way. I think everyone knows right from wrong," DeWitt commented.
"When you look at me, you understand that I understand that you know right from wrong. If you want to push the wrong buttons, then you're going to get the wrong person. I will welcome anybody, but when you come to Kellam, you're going to treat this school and our kids with respect. I think that has been known for a long time."
And so the time has come for some new blood to take over the Knights and usher in a new era.
"Everything changes from day to day," DeWitt acknowledged. "It may be time for someone maybe a little bit younger, some newer ideas and some newer things."
