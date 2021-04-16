VirginiaPreps - Longtime Kellam Football Coach Chris DeWitt Retires

A fixture on the sidelines in Hampton Roads and Virginia Beach has decided he's coached his final game.

Following 22 seasons as the program's longest tenured and most successful Head Football Coach, Chris DeWitt is retiring at Kellam High School. Of the 49 public schools in Tidewater, only Hampton High, where Mike Smith has resided at his post for 50 years with more victories and state titles than anyone in VHSL history, has an active Head Football Coach with a longer run.

Both DeWitt and Lake Taylor's Hank Sawyer began their tenures in 1999.

"Boy, it was hard. I tell you it was a tough, tough decision. I've been here 22 years. I had a discussion with my Principal earlier this week right after spring break ended. My wife was a teacher and is already retired. We've been moving towards the next chapter. We already started preparing ourselves for retirement from teaching. I actually have been so happy here at Kellam that I could've been a teacher and a coach here for the rest of my life. No doubt," DeWitt told VirginiaPreps.com.

"This was not an easy decision because during this chapter I'm always walking around smiling and I've been the happiest guy. We don't win all the games and I've had a lot of my old players reach out and say some wonderful things to me.

"But because my wife already retired and we've started looking into what we're doing after this, it's like you're reading a chapter of a book, you love that chapter, you don't want to put the book down or that chapter to end, and you're drawn into it every day. With COVID and my wife already being retired, I kind of messed up and opened up the next chapter and read a page. So I'm ready to move on to the next chapter."

DeWitt, 53, posted a record of 120-109 overall in his 22 seasons at the helm of the Knights. That was highlighted by a 10-2 mark in 2001, which remains the program's only double-digit win campaign.

Over the school's first 36 seasons from 1963-98, the Knights had eight different coaches: Don DeSarro, Charlie Caldwell, Bill Ralph, John Cooke, Jim Garrett, Harper Donahoe, Ed Booth and Chris Worst. They reached the postseason just four times (1974, 77, 84 & 97), never advancing in the playoffs.

In just his third year on the job, DeWitt led the Knights to a 24-21 regional playoff victory over Salem of Virginia Beach before falling to Deep Creek in the Eastern Region Finals.

"The good things will always be the things that stick out. The relationships definitely are the main thing. I live in the Kellam community, and when I took the job 22 years ago, I jumped all the way in, to the deep end. I can't even begin to tell you all the great things," DeWitt noted.

"To be honest, I think I had made up my mind before the season and I definitely did not want to leave Kellam during this season because we're already going through a mess. When it comes right down to it, the game changes every day. We've tried to adapt. One of the big things that I think has changed is you're seeing kids move from school to school. That's disturbing. At Kellam, we don't invite kids to transfer over here. We play with the people we have, and I love my Kellam kids."



