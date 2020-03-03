There's plenty of football talent in Southwest Virginia, and one of the next trench players from the region could be Troy Everett.

"Coach Vice invited me in January when he came to our school to visit us," Everett explained. "Since this would be my first junior day to Virginia Tech, I was very excited to go."

The Hokies hosted a number of Everett's teammates, as well, including classmates Kyle Arnholt and three-star running back Hunter Rice. The group got to see plenty of what life is like at Virginia Tech.

"On the visit I got to see all the new renovations that are being done and the campus," said Everett. "Towards the end we got to play basketball in Cassell [Coliseum] which was pretty cool.

"I talked to all the coaches throughout the day I talked to coach Fu when I first got there for about 10 minutes then I was around [Vance] Vice all day talking to him."

Everett currently holds offers from Army, Navy, and Charleston Southern. In his conversations with VT head coach Justin Fuente and offensive line Vance Vice, the process for receiving an offer from the Hokies didn't come up. Currently unranked, Everett will continue proving himself on the field to hopefully move into that range.

He's not sitting around waiting for offers to arrive, though. He's been very proactive on the recruiting trail, visiting a number of programs and getting a feel for what each of them is like.

"I have visited William & Mary, Charleston Southern, and Wofford," he said. "I am visiting Coastal, Liberty, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Navy all in March. In April, I’m visiting ODU, JMU, and App State. Those are all I have dates for at the moment.

"The main things I look for in a school are who shows the most interest in me, and where I know I can get a degree and be successful in life after football."

As he moves through the recruiting process, there's no question Everett's number of options to play at the next level will continue to grow.