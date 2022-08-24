



The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder became a top priority for first-year head coach Kevin Willard and the Terps after a strong summer both with Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit and with his PVI high school team.

Harris-Smith helped lead Team Takeover to the Nike EYBL Peach Jam championship game to finish out his AAU career, defeating fellow Terps commit Jahnathan Lamothe and Team Durant in the semi-finals. He also impressed at the DMV Live event, where he led his Paul VI high school team to a 4-0 record, finishing 22nd overall in scoring (16.8 ppg) and fourth in assists (5.1 apg).

Maryland moved quickly in July to get him on campus for an official visit, which took place immediately following an official visit to Indiana. He also took an official visit to Penn State in June and had taken previous visits to Villanova and Xavier.

The Terps were able to get Harris-Smith on campus one final time this past Sunday, August 21 for an unofficial visit, similar to the way Maryland was able to get most recent commit Jamie Kaiser Jr. on campus one last time, giving Willard the chance to seal the deal.

Harris-Smith's recruitment was led by assistant Tony Skinn, a former assistant coach with Team Takeover who also has ties to the Paul VI staff. Kaiser Jr. also played a role in Harris-Smith's recruitment, staying in regular contact with his good friend that he played with in middle school and talking up the Terps.

The ability to play early and often, as well as the chance to play point guard, played a large role in Harris-Smith deciding to stay home and play for Maryland, as well as the chance to play with fellow local products Kaiser and Lamothe.

In Harris-Smith, the Terps are getting a big, physical, left-handed guard who is at his best getting downhill and attacking the basket. He's an excellent rebounder for his size and can defend multiple positions.

Harris-Smith is currently the No. 89-ranked player nationally in the 2023 class. With Harris-Smith now officially in the fold, the Terps are one of just eight programs to currently have at least three commits rated four-star or higher for 2023. And perhaps even more importantly, all three commits hail from the DMV.