Loaded Chiefs overwhelm Cyclones
RICHMOND — The Monacan boys basketball team rolled to wins in its final eight regular-season games, but entering Wednesday night’s Region 4B quarterfinal matchup against Eastern View, the Chiefs hadn’t played in almost two weeks.
If head coach R.J. Spelsberg or any of Monacan’s fans were worried about the potential for rust due to the layoff, their concerns were quickly alleviated.
The relentless Chiefs came at the visiting Cyclones in waves, exerting their will from start to finish in a dominating 95-48 victory.
Monacan (19-4) advances to Friday’s region semifinals, where it will host Louisa (18-5) at approximately 7:30 p.m. The Lions were a 67-52 winner over George Wythe in their quarterfinal matchup.
“I’m really pleased with how well we played,” Spelsberg said. “We hadn’t played a game in 12 days [since a 68-64 win over James River on Feb. 14], but we tried to keep the guys sharp with a lot of intrasquad scrimmages so they’d stay game-ready.”
The Chiefs were ready to pounce on the Cyclones right from the jump on Wednesday.
Eastern View (12-12) never had a chance to gain its bearings, falling behind 10-3 just 1:30 into the contest and failing to create any kind of rhythm on either end of the floor against a tall, athletic Monacan squad.
It wasn’t the Chiefs’ height that caused the Cyclones the most trouble at the game’s onset, however.
Sharpshooting guard Walker Posey drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight of Monacan’s first 10 points, getting the packed crowd inside the Chiefs’ cavernous gymnasium involved from the get-go and forcing Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill to burn a timeout at just the 6:21 mark of the opening quarter.
Unfortunately, the brief respite Thornhill provided his squad did little to slow down Monacan. Reserve guard Diel Lacks came off the bench immediately afterward, scoring seven points — including a long 3 — to help the hosts build a 25-11 lead by the end of the period.
“He’s really the guy we look to as a defensive leader,” Spelsberg said of Lacks. “But he can shoot it too, as he showed tonight.”
Things only got worse from there for the Cyclones.
Two minutes into the second frame, a pair of Eastern View defenders converged on 6-foot-6 forward Jamais Werts, who looked for all the world as if he were about to drive the left baseline for a dunk attempt. Instead, Werts drew the defenders and lobbed a pass to 6-5 teammate Justyn Fernandez, who completed the alley-oop with a thunderous two-handed jam that gave Monacan a 30-11 advantage.
“We’re fortunate to have guys like Jamais and Justyn,” Spelsberg said. “They both possess the length to create problems for most teams, but they can also handle the ball and pass it well.”
The Chiefs built as much as a 31-point lead in the quarter before settling for a 49-20 edge at intermission. Overall, nine of the 11 players Spelsberg used in the first half found the scoring column.
Another Monacan skyscraper, 6-8 Cliff Robinson, went on to score 10 of his 17 points in the second half, including a one-handed rim-rocker in the final period.
Lacks added 17 points of his own to the Chiefs’ scoring attack, while Posey pumped in 14.
Eastern View got 10 points each from Alex Spangler and Ron Ward. Spangler tallied eight of his before halftime, while Ward registered eight after the break.
“I’m proud of the guys just for getting as far as they did after starting the season 4-8,” Thornhill said. “[Monacan] is just a great team; I could see them going the distance.”
Eastern View 11 9 22 6 — 48
Monacan 25 24 19 27 — 95
Eastern View (12-12): Blake Leake 4, Alex Spangler 10, D'Aze Hunter 3, Corey Long 6, Bryan Maxie 0, Dylan White 5, Ron Ward 10, Meme Melvin 0, Rickey Butler 2, Raymond Siaca Bey 0, James Suter 0, Taharka Siaca Bey 8, Leo Angulo 0. Totals: 17 10-17 48.
Monacan (19-4): Jaxon Callaham 6, Cliff Robinson 17, Sam Wittenbraker 4, Diel Lacks 17, Walker Posey 14, Justyn Fernandez 8, Isaiah Harris 6, Taj Johnson 0, Noel Stock 0, Jamais Werts 8, Jalen Jones 0, Rasheed Daniels 6, Jack Wittenbraker 9. Totals: 34 19-24 95.
3-pointers: Eastern View 4 (Ward 2, Spangler, Hunter). Monacan 8 (J. Wittenbraker 3, Lacks 2, Posey 2, Daniels).