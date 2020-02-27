RICHMOND — The Monacan boys basketball team rolled to wins in its final eight regular-season games, but entering Wednesday night’s Region 4B quarterfinal matchup against Eastern View, the Chiefs hadn’t played in almost two weeks.

If head coach R.J. Spelsberg or any of Monacan’s fans were worried about the potential for rust due to the layoff, their concerns were quickly alleviated.

The relentless Chiefs came at the visiting Cyclones in waves, exerting their will from start to finish in a dominating 95-48 victory.

Monacan (19-4) advances to Friday’s region semifinals, where it will host Louisa (18-5) at approximately 7:30 p.m. The Lions were a 67-52 winner over George Wythe in their quarterfinal matchup.

“I’m really pleased with how well we played,” Spelsberg said. “We hadn’t played a game in 12 days [since a 68-64 win over James River on Feb. 14], but we tried to keep the guys sharp with a lot of intrasquad scrimmages so they’d stay game-ready.”

The Chiefs were ready to pounce on the Cyclones right from the jump on Wednesday.

Eastern View (12-12) never had a chance to gain its bearings, falling behind 10-3 just 1:30 into the contest and failing to create any kind of rhythm on either end of the floor against a tall, athletic Monacan squad.

It wasn’t the Chiefs’ height that caused the Cyclones the most trouble at the game’s onset, however.

Sharpshooting guard Walker Posey drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight of Monacan’s first 10 points, getting the packed crowd inside the Chiefs’ cavernous gymnasium involved from the get-go and forcing Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill to burn a timeout at just the 6:21 mark of the opening quarter.

Unfortunately, the brief respite Thornhill provided his squad did little to slow down Monacan. Reserve guard Diel Lacks came off the bench immediately afterward, scoring seven points — including a long 3 — to help the hosts build a 25-11 lead by the end of the period.

“He’s really the guy we look to as a defensive leader,” Spelsberg said of Lacks. “But he can shoot it too, as he showed tonight.”