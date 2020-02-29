News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-29 12:17:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

LIVE Region 3A Hoops Semis Blog at the Norfolk Scope

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Region 3A Girls Semis:  #1 Hopewell (19-4) vs. #5 Booker T. Washington (17-9; 16-8)

Just when Hopewell appeared to claw right back where they wanted to be, only down four at 28-24, Booker T. Washington answered with freshman Saniya Glasgow's old-fashioned three-point play. Glasgow has 17 points. She's been absolutely superb in the open court.

Hopewell uses a time-out as the deficit swells to 12 points.


This is now the time where Hopewell absolutely must step up and rise to the occasion here. It's going to require some type of change defensively or on offense, perhaps subbing in a couple of fresh players, to jump-start them because Booker T. Washington is on the verge of a double-figure lead.

Booker T. Washington also cannot relax with a lead either.

A reminder that the winner of this Booker T. Washington/Hopewell Region 3A Girls Semifinal will move on to the State Tournament. They'll also come back to the Norfolk Scope on Tuesday for the region title game.


Two thoughts for Hopewell. Number one, this team doesn't feel quite as potent inside and outside as that squad of a couple years ago, where they could throw it into Messiah Hunter and she was a major presence. That team also seemed to shoot it better from the outside.

On the flip side for Head Coach Jackie Edmonds, she can't feel too bad considering they have turned the ball over left and right to this point without a three-point make, yet only trail by four.


The tempo is just right for the Lady Bookers, who are showing no fear today as a No. 5 seed. Part of it has to do with playing a very battle-tested Eastern District, where Lake Taylor has won four state titles in the past decade, Norview is advancing to the State Playoffs for the second time in three years, and then you have a program like Wilson that is always dangerous.

Hopewell has actually turned the basketball over seven straight possessions. At this stage of the playoffs, it's hard to survive with wasted possessions.


Hopewell shifted to a 3-2 zone late in the opening quarter and they've been able to speed Booker T. Washington up and create some turnovers to an extent, but offensively they are still struggling to find their groove. We're waiting for the Lady Blue Devils to connect on their first three-pointer of the day.

This Saniyah Glasgow has really impressed. Back in December, she filled the stat sheet with 11 points, 13 rebounds and six steals in a key win over Wilson.


A bit surprised early here that Booker T. Washington Girls, under the direction of Vincent Bryant, have come out with the more effective transition game against a Hopewell team that is the No. 1 seed and has played recently in the State Championship game at the Class 3 level. In fact, Hopewell made it there to the State Final in 2018, falling to Lord Botetourt by a count of 53-45.

Booker T. Washington has an early 8-3 lead with 4:08 to go in the opening quarter. Hopewell has started just 1-of-7 from the field and they'll need to get Alexis Edmonds, one of their top scorers, going soon.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}