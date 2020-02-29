Region 3A Girls Semis: #1 Hopewell (19-4) vs. #5 Booker T. Washington (17-9; 16-8)

1:40 to go 3rdQ in Region 3A Girls Hoops Semis at Scope - Booker T. Washington 36, Hopewell 24. An 8-0 spurt for BTW, taking a double-digit lead on senior Janiyah Curry's 3.https://t.co/xz2pSfHt36 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

Just when Hopewell appeared to claw right back where they wanted to be, only down four at 28-24, Booker T. Washington answered with freshman Saniya Glasgow's old-fashioned three-point play. Glasgow has 17 points. She's been absolutely superb in the open court. Hopewell uses a time-out as the deficit swells to 12 points.



5:37 left 3rdQ in Region 3A Girls Hoops Semis - Booker T. Washington 26, Hopewell 18. Largest lead of the game for BTW. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

This is now the time where Hopewell absolutely must step up and rise to the occasion here. It's going to require some type of change defensively or on offense, perhaps subbing in a couple of fresh players, to jump-start them because Booker T. Washington is on the verge of a double-figure lead. Booker T. Washington also cannot relax with a lead either.

For BTW at the break - Saniyah Glasgow 11Pts. 3-4FT, 3Reb. 2Stl. Jac'mea Britt 4Pts. 2Ast. 2Stl. Kamora Hurst 4Stl.



Lady Bookers - 6-29FG, 2-8 3's, 6-9FT, 15 rebounds, 10 turnovers, 12 steals. https://t.co/Ja2QUZme3O — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

For Hopewell Girls at the break - Takiyah Purcell 6Pts. 3-4FG, 5Reb. Madison Tolbert 4Pts. 6Reb.



Lady Blue Devils - 7-21FG, 0-4 3's, 2-6FT, 25 rebounds, 19 turnovers, 4 steals. https://t.co/Ja2QUZme3O — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

A reminder that the winner of this Booker T. Washington/Hopewell Region 3A Girls Semifinal will move on to the State Tournament. They'll also come back to the Norfolk Scope on Tuesday for the region title game.



Region 3A Girls Hoops Semis at the HALF - Booker T. Washington 20, Hopewell 16. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

Two thoughts for Hopewell. Number one, this team doesn't feel quite as potent inside and outside as that squad of a couple years ago, where they could throw it into Messiah Hunter and she was a major presence. That team also seemed to shoot it better from the outside. On the flip side for Head Coach Jackie Edmonds, she can't feel too bad considering they have turned the ball over left and right to this point without a three-point make, yet only trail by four.



Booker T. Washington Girls are playing at their pace and hitting outside shots to go with forcing Hopewell into 15 turnovers thus far. BTW up 16-10 with 4:45 left in the 2ndQ in this Region 3A Semifinal at Scope. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

The tempo is just right for the Lady Bookers, who are showing no fear today as a No. 5 seed. Part of it has to do with playing a very battle-tested Eastern District, where Lake Taylor has won four state titles in the past decade, Norview is advancing to the State Playoffs for the second time in three years, and then you have a program like Wilson that is always dangerous. Hopewell has actually turned the basketball over seven straight possessions. At this stage of the playoffs, it's hard to survive with wasted possessions.



End 1stQ in Region 3A Girls Hoops Semis - Booker T. Washington 8, Hopewell 8.



A total of 11 fouls (6 by Hopewell, 5 by BTW) thus far.



BTW's Saniyah Glasgow - listed as a 5'5" freshman - is the top scorer with 5 points. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

Hopewell shifted to a 3-2 zone late in the opening quarter and they've been able to speed Booker T. Washington up and create some turnovers to an extent, but offensively they are still struggling to find their groove. We're waiting for the Lady Blue Devils to connect on their first three-pointer of the day. This Saniyah Glasgow has really impressed. Back in December, she filled the stat sheet with 11 points, 13 rebounds and six steals in a key win over Wilson.



2:24 to go 1stQ in Region 3A Girls Hoops Semis - Booker T. Washington 8, Hopewell 6. Physical battle so far with 11 free-throw attempts (6 by BTW, 5 by Hopewell) in the early going. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

A bit surprised early here that Booker T. Washington Girls, under the direction of Vincent Bryant, have come out with the more effective transition game against a Hopewell team that is the No. 1 seed and has played recently in the State Championship game at the Class 3 level. In fact, Hopewell made it there to the State Final in 2018, falling to Lord Botetourt by a count of 53-45. Booker T. Washington has an early 8-3 lead with 4:08 to go in the opening quarter. Hopewell has started just 1-of-7 from the field and they'll need to get Alexis Edmonds, one of their top scorers, going soon.

