LIVE Blog VirginiaPreps Classic - Wakefield vs Oscar Smith
Kai Lockhart three before the end of the half gives him 10 for the game to help Oscar Smith to a 43-27 lead @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Oscar Smith guards Kai Lockhart and Karl Chavis hit treys to take a 40-27 lead overWakefield @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Robbie Starkey inside basket for Wakefield 30-24 Oscar Smith ahead @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Free throw from Daniel Ferguson cuts the Oscar Smith margin to 30-22 with three minutes to go @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Oscar Smith expands lead to 30-19 over Wakefield with 5:42 to go 1st quarter. @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Oscar Smith leads Wakefield 23-17 after 1st quarter Briquan Harrell scores at the buzzer @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Alley Oop Karl Chavis from Andre Bottoms followed by three from Kenyon Giles 17-13 Oscar Smith @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Chris Warner layup off pass from Brody Karton Wakefield trails Oscar Smith 10-8 @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Rob Starkey has all six points for Wakefield they trail Oscar Smith 10-6 @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019