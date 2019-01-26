LIVE Blog VirginiaPreps Classic - Varina vs. Norcom
Varina 74 Norcom 50 Anthony Williams MVP with 20 points 5 reboundss 3 assists Tyrese Jenkins posted 12 pts 12 rebounds, as did Kenard Richardson with 12 pts 12 rebounds @VaPrepsClassic pic.twitter.com/vRAH7GrzJm— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Mass subs on both sides with under 2 minutes remaining 70-49 Varina over Norcom @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Varina 62 Norcom 41 with 4:14 to go 4th qtr @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Varina 56 Norcom 30 end 3rd quarter @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Varina guard Anthony Williams leads the way with 18 points including 4 treys Tyrese Jenkins has 11 points Starts courtesy @statva @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Jaqua Wright ends 18-0 run for Norcom @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Three by sophomore Anthony Williams extends an 18-0 run they lead Norcom 53-26 with 2 minutes to go 3rd @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Three from Jason Nelson gives Varina a 48-26 lead @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Stickback by Tyrese Jenkins and layup gives Varina a 43-26 lead with 4:27 to go 3rd quarter— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Varina leads Norcom 35-24 at halftime @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Charles Tart two free throws extends Varina lead over Norcom to 35-22 @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Putback by 6-7 Jordan Hernandez puts Varina ahead 33-22 with 1:10 b4 half @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Three from Javion Majette cuts the Varina lead to 29-20 @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Three from Anthony Williams gives Varina a 29-15 lead over Norcom @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Varina 24 Norcom 14 with 5:17 to go 2nd qtr @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Varina up 20-11 after 1st quarter @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019