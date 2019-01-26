LIVE Blog VirginiaPreps Classic - John Marshall vs, Landstown
5:14 left - John Marshall 56, Landstown 47. Elijah Seward is on fire. Another 3-point bomb. Time-out Dwight Robinson of Landstown. https://t.co/CVMLwrztIq— Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) January 27, 2019
Landstown's Michael Christmas ties the game at 45 with under a minute to go 3rd @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Layup by freshman Donald Hand has Landstown within two (45-43) with 71 seconds remaining 3rd qtr @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
DeMarr Mcrae reverse layup 43-38 John Marshall over Landstown @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Michael Christmas with a power move inside Landstown trails John Marshall 40-38 @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Two treys by Demarr Mcrae gives him 13 John Marshall leads Landstown 40-36 midway thru 3rd qtr @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
DeMarr Mcrae has 10 points to lead John Marshall. Jarius Ashlock chipped in nine points and three rebounds John Marshall 35 Landstown 31 half @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Christian Jones and Michael Christmas have seven points each for Landstown while Donald Hand added six points @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Incredible move by Elijah Seward gives John Marshall a 35-31 lead over Landstown @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Christian Jones with the 3 point play Landstown trails John Marshall by two @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Jumper by Michael Christmas pulls Landstown with two 28-26 under 3 minutes b4 half. @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
John Marshall up 27-22 with 3:52 to go before halftime @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Elijah Seward three extends Jayem lead to 24-12 over Landstown @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Long three from Aubrey Merritt gives John Marshall a 21-10 lead @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Three turnovers by Landstown leads to three baskets for John Marshall. Justices lead Landstown 18-9 @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
DeMarr Mcrae and Levar Allen have all 12 points for John Marshall They lead Landstown 12-9 @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
John Marshall with an early 10-7 lead over Landstown @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
Live Stats from StatVa https://t.co/dUONMPXBki— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 27, 2019
