LIVE Blog VirginiaPreps Classic - Green Run vs. Western Albemarle
Ashley James 11 points, 4 assists, Karree Smith finished with 10 points on 5 of 6 shooting, Georger Wilson had 6 points and 10 boards @VaPrepsClassic https://t.co/rNa3GcrFGa— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Green Run defeats Western Albemarle 59-23 while holding the Warriors to only 12 points after the 1st quarter. Karree Smith was voted Player of the Game @VaPrepsClassic pic.twitter.com/fh6nk7YHNO— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Green Run 44 Western Albemarle 18 after three @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Three by Kennedy, Elijah Kennedy gives him seven. Green Run running away from Western Albemarle 42-18 late 3rd @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Western Albemarle missing junior Thomas Mangrum who is in street clothes. Green Run up 37-16 after layup from by Ashley James with 5:30 to go 3rd quarter @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Western Albemarle with only five points in the 2nd quarter Trail Green Run 33-16 at halftime. Stallions are led by Ashley James with 9 points @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Eli Yordy ends 14-0 run by Green Run with a three. Western Albemarle trails Green Run 33-16 at halftime @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Alley-Oop dunk Ashley James and a scoop off the backboard by James extends Green Run lead over Western Albemarle to 29-13 @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Layup Ashley James followed by layup from Karree Smith gives Green Run a 21-13 advantage over Western Albemarle @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Baskets by Elijah Kennedy and Malachi Mayo give Green Run a 13-9 lead over Western Albemarle @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Western Albemarle 9 Green Run 9 midway thru 1st qtr @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
After one Green Run 15 Western Albemarle11 @VaPrepsClassic— Will Vapreps (@WillVapreps) January 26, 2019
Green Run vs, Western live stats https://t.co/Q8fjo4krGN— StatVA (@xStatVAx) January 26, 2019