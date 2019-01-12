Greetings from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach for Session 1 of the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic

Norfolk Academy (10-2) vs. Grafton (10-2):

35 seconds left in @VaPrepsClassic - Norfolk Academy 44, Grafton 33. Bulldogs on their way to improving to 11-2 overall. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) January 12, 2019

A really strong performance at both ends of the floor from Mark Williams who is only scratching the surface of his big-time potential.



Norfolk Academy (VA) big Mark William 6'11 C has developed & improved his quickness/agility. Looks really comfortable attacking on the move. — Jonathan Watford (@HOOPSScout) January 12, 2019

Totally agree with J.Watford. Williams has shown better timing off the floor and he's really starting to blossom before our eyes as a prospect that could be considered for five-star status by Rivals when the spring rolls around.



Brandon Bomboy - who shot 75% from 3 in the first half - sacrifices his body and draws another charge. Grafton trails Norfolk Academy 31-27 as we tick down under 6 minutes to play. — VaPreps Basketball (@VaPrepsClassic) January 12, 2019

End 3rdQ - Norfolk Academy 30, Grafton 24. Looks like we have another photo finish in store here at the #VaPrepsClassic — VaPreps Basketball (@VaPrepsClassic) January 12, 2019

Terry White with a much needed three pointer then a steal and basket by Mikal Green and Grafton is within 7 with 1:46 left 3Q. Norfolk Academy 29, Grafton 22. @VaPrepsClassic at Green Run High School. Still three great matchups ahead in an afternoon full of action! — Coach_Frank (@NorfolkKnights) January 12, 2019

Towering big man Mark Williams has gone to the bench in this second quarter and Grafton has cut into the lead as the Bulldogs are only up 11-10 with just over three minutes before the break. Grafton is really digging in well defensively, and without Williams, the Bulldogs are struggling to get inside scoring. A backdoor cut allows Jabril Lewis to score and push Norfolk Academy's lead to 13-10 with 2:22 till intermission.



Grafton vs Norfolk Academy just underway at the 11th Annual ⁦@VaPrepsClassic⁩. ⁦@hatfieldsports⁩ assessing the matchup says Mark Williams could pose a bit of a concern. pic.twitter.com/czIjfzY5El — Coach_Frank (@NorfolkKnights) January 12, 2019

A couple of 10-2 teams are set to go at it with Jeremy Jordan's Grafton Clippers from the Bay Rivers District in Yorktown and Eric Acra's Norfolk Academy Bulldogs out of the TCIS. The main attraction in this game is 7-foot-tall junior Mark Williams, who is one of the nation's top prospects in the Class of 2020. A little fun fact - his sister, Elizabeth Williams of the WNBA and former All-American at Princess Anne High that starred at Duke - played in our 1st ever VirginiaPreps.com Classic back at Virginia Wesleyan in 2009 when she helped the Lady Cavs beat Forest Park.



Final - Princess Anne 48, Portsmouth Christian 47:

3:16 to go - Princess Anne 46, Portsmouth Christian 40. A 3-point play - the 2+1 variety - from Amory Smith. Xavier Austin fouled out on that play for Portsmouth Christian. — VaPreps Basketball (@VaPrepsClassic) January 12, 2019

Portsmouth Christian won't go away. They continue to battle back every time it appears Princess Anne is on the verge of pulling away. On the other side of things, I continue to be impressed with the tight handles of freshman Kanye Clary. He's a very crafty, clever ball-handler. A big block by Azaiyah Roberts with PC trying to cut into the 47-42 deficit with under two minutes to play. Clary is headed back to the foul line to shoot a pair.



Free-throws will be pivotal down the stretch with it being so tight and freshman Kanye Clary makes a pair for Princess Anne, now stretching its lead to seven points at 43-36 with 5:40 to play. Portsmouth Christian needs to get some outside shots to drop to make a comeback. And they just got a long-distance make from Chris Locklear, a reserve for the Patriots.



6:38 left 4thQ - Princess Anne 37, Portsmouth Christian 32. A 3 by Amory Smith is answered by a bucket inside from Ade Jenkins. — VaPreps Basketball (@VaPrepsClassic) January 12, 2019

End 3rdQ in the @VaPrepsClassic - Princess Anne 34, Portsmouth Christian 30. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) January 12, 2019

Princess Anne guards Amory Smith and Kanye Clary have stepped up for stretches offensively. Meanwhile, Portsmouth Christian is making a concerted effort to get Ade Jenkins involved in the paint.



The freshman, Kanye Clary (@kclary_) hits from 3, and Princess Anne leads Portsmouth Christian 26-25 with 4:30 to go in the 3rd quarter here at the Classic. — VaPreps Basketball (@VaPrepsClassic) January 12, 2019

HALF in the @VaPrepsClassic - Princess Anne 21, Portsmouth Christian 17. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) January 12, 2019

Defensively, Coach Corey Coffer's PA squad has done a really solid job of keeping Portsmouth Christian from getting easy drives to the bucket. Remember, this is a pivotal game for the Cavs in their hunt for the playoffs in Region 5A, where they figure to be battling with the likes of Kempsville, Nansemond River, Indian River and maybe a couple others for one of the final postseason spots.



End 1stQ - Portsmouth Christian 11, Princess Anne 8. A 3 by Taijon Yorkshire beats the horn to break the tie and give PC the lead. — VaPreps Basketball (@VaPrepsClassic) January 12, 2019

Big boost of momentum for Portsmouth Christian to get that long-range connection to grab the lead through one quarter of play.



:33 left 1Q: Tim Montgomery scores in traffic and Portsmouth Christian leads Princess Anne 8-6 at the ⁦@VaPrepsClassic⁩ at Green Run HS pic.twitter.com/IeHLuM7I8Q — Coach_Frank (@NorfolkKnights) January 12, 2019

Xavier Austin with the penetrate and dish to Ade Jenkins and Portsmouth Christian trails Princess Anne 6-5 with 3:20 left 1Q. The Patriots on a 6-1 run. 11th Annual @VaPrepsClassic at Green Run High School, Game One. — Coach_Frank (@NorfolkKnights) January 12, 2019

Princess Anne out to the early 6-5 lead on Portsmouth Christian halfway through the opening quarter. Couple of buckets inside from Zai Roberts. — VaPreps Basketball (@VaPrepsClassic) January 12, 2019

This one figures to be a back-and-forth affair. The storyline we have in this is that you have two former Princess Anne starters - point guard Tim Montgomery and forward Ade Jenkins - playing against their former team.



We tip in 10 minutes with Portsmouth Christian (11-3) vs. Princess Anne (5-7) here at Green Run. pic.twitter.com/3ILmVLByUE — VaPreps Basketball (@VaPrepsClassic) January 12, 2019