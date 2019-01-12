Ticker
LIVE Blog - 11th Annual VaPreps Classic Session 1

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Greetings from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach for Session 1 of the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic

Norfolk Academy (10-2) vs. Grafton (10-2):

A really strong performance at both ends of the floor from Mark Williams who is only scratching the surface of his big-time potential.


Totally agree with J.Watford. Williams has shown better timing off the floor and he's really starting to blossom before our eyes as a prospect that could be considered for five-star status by Rivals when the spring rolls around.


Towering big man Mark Williams has gone to the bench in this second quarter and Grafton has cut into the lead as the Bulldogs are only up 11-10 with just over three minutes before the break. Grafton is really digging in well defensively, and without Williams, the Bulldogs are struggling to get inside scoring.

A backdoor cut allows Jabril Lewis to score and push Norfolk Academy's lead to 13-10 with 2:22 till intermission.


A couple of 10-2 teams are set to go at it with Jeremy Jordan's Grafton Clippers from the Bay Rivers District in Yorktown and Eric Acra's Norfolk Academy Bulldogs out of the TCIS.

The main attraction in this game is 7-foot-tall junior Mark Williams, who is one of the nation's top prospects in the Class of 2020.

A little fun fact - his sister, Elizabeth Williams of the WNBA and former All-American at Princess Anne High that starred at Duke - played in our 1st ever VirginiaPreps.com Classic back at Virginia Wesleyan in 2009 when she helped the Lady Cavs beat Forest Park.


Final - Princess Anne 48, Portsmouth Christian 47:

Portsmouth Christian won't go away. They continue to battle back every time it appears Princess Anne is on the verge of pulling away.

On the other side of things, I continue to be impressed with the tight handles of freshman Kanye Clary. He's a very crafty, clever ball-handler.

A big block by Azaiyah Roberts with PC trying to cut into the 47-42 deficit with under two minutes to play. Clary is headed back to the foul line to shoot a pair.


Free-throws will be pivotal down the stretch with it being so tight and freshman Kanye Clary makes a pair for Princess Anne, now stretching its lead to seven points at 43-36 with 5:40 to play.

Portsmouth Christian needs to get some outside shots to drop to make a comeback. And they just got a long-distance make from Chris Locklear, a reserve for the Patriots.


Princess Anne guards Amory Smith and Kanye Clary have stepped up for stretches offensively. Meanwhile, Portsmouth Christian is making a concerted effort to get Ade Jenkins involved in the paint.


Defensively, Coach Corey Coffer's PA squad has done a really solid job of keeping Portsmouth Christian from getting easy drives to the bucket.

Remember, this is a pivotal game for the Cavs in their hunt for the playoffs in Region 5A, where they figure to be battling with the likes of Kempsville, Nansemond River, Indian River and maybe a couple others for one of the final postseason spots.


Big boost of momentum for Portsmouth Christian to get that long-range connection to grab the lead through one quarter of play.


This one figures to be a back-and-forth affair. The storyline we have in this is that you have two former Princess Anne starters - point guard Tim Montgomery and forward Ade Jenkins - playing against their former team.


Princess Anne's Azaiyah Roberts is one of the players to watch for in the first game of the day
Matthew Hatfield
