Charlottesville, Va. – Due to the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the VHSL Basketball Tournament is announcing that the games for Friday and Saturday will be played with only direct family members in the stands from both teams due to the threat of the novel coronavirus. Today’s schedule will go as planned. Each participating school will submit a list of immediate family members to the VHSL and only those will be permitted to enter the Siegel Center.

“The VHSL continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and has had continued discussions with public health officials and key stakeholders," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said. "Based on that advice we have made the decision to conduct Friday and Saturday games to only allow immediate family attendance, with only essential tournament staff and credentialed media present.

“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, our decision is based on discussion we have had on how COVID-19 is progressing in the Commonwealth. We feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”

The VHSL also announced it is cancelling its March Group Membership meeting on Friday held in Richmond.



