 VirginiaPreps - Liberty Officially Signs Cape Henry's Bryson Spell
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 10:29:19 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Liberty Officially Signs Cape Henry's Bryson Spell

Bryson Spell helped lead Cape Henry to an undefeated season and a VISAA state title this past winter
From Liberty University Athletics


Liberty has added to its Class of 2021 as head coach Ritchie McKay announced the signing of Bryson Spell from Virginia Beach, Va.

Spell joins DJ Moore, Brody Peebles and Joseph Venzant to its signing class that is set to join the Flames this upcoming season.


Bryson Spell | 6-9 | Forward | Virginia Beach, Va.

Spell played for Cape Henry Collegiate School and head coach Mark Hall where he averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game in his final season, leading Cape Henry to an undefeated season and a State Championship. Spell was a four-year letter winner and starter at Cape Henry where he was a Second team All-TCIS and was an Honorable Mention All-State DI VISAA.

Coach McKay Quote: "Bryson (Spell) can really stretch the floor and shoot it and has a tremendous work ethic. Devon Hall, who was a player we had when I was at Virginia, so strongly endorsed him and I have a ton of respect for Coach (Mark) Hall at Cape Henry and the program that he has. Then getting to know the Spell family; wow and the fit they are for us. We are excited about his playing potential and is an underrated athlete and I mean that in the most complimentary way."


