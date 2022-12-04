In the waning moments of the fourth quarter Navy Nation who showed up in full force on an adverse weather day let their voice be heard. 8-0-4 could be heard emanating from the home side to the dislike of the many fans who made the trip from the 757. The chant was just another chapter in the eternal battle of where the best football in the state lies; 804, 757 or 703. On this day, at this site, there was no doubt the 804 was well represented. The win did not come any easier for the Generals than last weeks overtime thriller versus King George despite the final score, a 28-0 shutout. The Generals had to overcome the adverse field conditions that plagued both teams in addition to two turnovers and a tough defense in Warwick. For a half of football to Warwick's credit the Generals were well off their pace leading just 7-0. In the second half, however, the Generals stuck to the script continuing to trudge through the mud and the plays began to happen. Longer runs, more ball security and ultimately more scores. Two touchdowns in the span of three minutes in the third quarter seemed to seal the fate of the Raiders of Warwick. At this same time... sun could be seen breaking through what had been a rainy, cloudy and windy day. The weather changing almost in tune with the complexion of the game. Dinwiddie would not look back. Warwick who had fumbled in the third quarter saw another turnover when Alex Elmore intercepted a pass and returned it to the Warwick 19. That set the stage for the emphatic exclamation point on the day, Raphael Tucker's second touchdown of the day. The win wasn't pretty, the mud on the uniforms showed just how hard fought this win was but Navy Nation could celebrate as the Generals could now set their sights on Liberty next week as they head to the state finals for the fifth time ever. With every win there is a loss and in the case of Warwick, a stellar season comes to a halt. The score is not truly indicative of how hard fought this game was. The biggest difference in the two were that Warwick could never break-off that big play that the Generals were.

1st Quarter Highlights

The first quarter despite a Dinwiddie touchdown on the opening drive was more less feeling one another out in addition to the field itself. It took the Generals just a little over 2 minutes and 70 yards over 6 plays to get on the board first. Harry Dalton accounted for 67 yards of offense between the pass and run but it was Zalen Wiggins scoring from 3 yards out to give Dinwiddie a lead they would not relinquish.

The two teams would exchange punts before the Raiders would threaten for the first time. Warwick would put together a 10-play 41 yard drive that saw Messiah Delhomme pickup 10 yards on 4 carries while QB Eduardo Rios would hit Joshua Hubbard for a 24-yard pickup to put the Raiders on the Generals 17. Rios & Delhomme would mix it up on carries but the Dinwiddie defense would stand tall. The Raiders would have four cracks at the end zone and not be able to punch it in.

2nd Quarter Highlights

The Generals third possession of the day began in the first quarter but carried over to the second quarter. Harry Dalton continued to the ground assault for the Generals with 18 yards on the ground on 3 carries despite a penalty for holding. With the ball at their own 45, the General QB fumbled on his next carry and Warwick would be there to seize the loose ball. The Generals had dodged a bullet just four plays prior when Richard Martin, Jr. of Warwick nearly intercepted Dalton.

Warwick would not be able to capitalize off the Generals turnover. In 6 plays the Raiders only came away with 5 yards. Se'Von McDowell had a lot to do with that with two tackles, both for a loss of yards. Dinwiddie's defense was the story of the first half... A goal line stand in the first quarter, keeping the Raiders from capitalizing off the Generals turnover in the second quarter and doing so again after another Generals turnover. Dinwiddie had pushed the ball out to midfield behind a big time pass of 33 yards to Christian Drumgoole. Harry Dalton, the arm behind that 33-yard pass followed that up with an 11-yard run. On the next paly at the 39 of Warwick, Raphael Tucker was hit for loss of 12 yards and if that were not punishing enough, Tucker fumbled. That Generals defense however forced another 3 and out for the Raiders and kept Warwick at bay 7-0 at the half.

3rd Quarter Highlights

The story of the first half was the Dinwiddie defense. The story of the third quarter was the Dinwiddie offense. The Generals scored on their first two possessions of the second half behind touchdown runs of Harry Dalton and Raphael Tucker. The Raiders got the ball first in the second half and Eduardo Rios stretched the field for a huge 41-yard run to the Generals 29. They would not get any closer as that defense reared it's ugly head again. Harry Dalton's 44-yard touchdown run came two plays later and that was a follow-up to Dalton's 31-yard run. Sandwiched between this TD and Tucker's 40-yard TD run was a three and out for the Raiders that netted just six yards.

To make matters worse for Warwick, a promising drive that saw the Raiders Eduardo Rios fire two completions of 13 yards to Isaiah Wallace and Messiah Delhomme went south on 1st & 10 at the Generals 48. That is when the ball was fumbled and Chris Bowles was there for the recovery. As time was running out in the third quarter the Generals stuck to the ground game with Raphael Tucker the lead ball carrier with the focus of Dalton who was seen with a noticeable limp but never out of the game. The Generals drove all the way to 4 of Warwick before the Generals were hit with back-to-back holding penalties which negated a Zalen Wiggins TD. The Raiders defense stood tall to keep the Generals out of the end zone for a third time this quarter. Davion Corpening coming up with the big stop of Wiggins on 3rd & 7. The damage however done, the Generals would take a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

4th Quarter Highlights

To open the fourth quarter Warwick had the ball but the Raiders were never able to get it out of their own red zone. The Raiders came away with just 4 yards with Se'Von McDowell leading the charge on defense for the Generals. But Dinwiddie fared no better as they would turnover on downs twice, sandwiching a 3 & out for the Raiders. When Warwick got the ball back, time was not on their side with less than four minutes to go in the game and down 21 points to a Generals team whose defense was not letting up. Point made when Alex Elmore intercepted Eduardo Rios first down pass.

Elmore returned the ball to the 19 of Warwick and from there it was all Raphael Tucker. Little by little the junior running back chipped away with runs of 3, 5, 2 and 3 before tagging the end zone from 6 yards out. That second touchdown of the day from Tucker was the exclamation point on a big second half for the Generals.

With less than a minute to go Warwick could only muster one play, the game was in hand for Dinwiddie as they locked up a spot in the Class 4 final.

Dinwiddie 28, Warwick 0 Time Play Score (1Q) 9:26 3-yard run from Zalen Wiggins. Jackson Van Meter PAT. 7-0 Dinwiddie (3Q) 8:58 44-yard run from Harry Dalton. Jackson Van Meter PAT. 14-0 Dinwiddie (3Q) 6:26 40-yard run from Raphael Tucker. Jackson Van Meter PAT. 21-0 Dinwiddie (4Q) 1:04 6-yard run from Raphael Tucker. Jackson Van Meter PAT. 28-0 Dinwiddie

Impact Gamers

Dinwiddie Generals Harry Dalton was masterful again despite adverse conditions of the field. 166 yards on the ground on 17 carries and 1 TD plus 89 yards passing on 3 of 9. Raphael Tucker took center stage in the second half with 112 yards on the ground for the day on 21 carries and 2 touchdowns. Christian Drumgoole with 2 catches for 74 yards, the biggest the 41-yarder in the first quarter to setup the first Generals TD of the day. SeVon McDowell made his presence felt with 5.5 tackles,2 of which were for a loss.

Warwick Raiders Eduardo Rios did his best to get the offense rolling in this one. 56 yards on 13 carries on a muddy field plus another 64 yards off of 6 completions and one interception.

Post-Game Nuggets