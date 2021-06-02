Lemar Law is a Hokie!

Virginia Tech has picked up commitment No. 6 in the 2022 class! Virginia Beach (Va.) Bayside defensive lineman Lemar Law Jr. is IN!

The 6-5, 265-pounder is unranked (and for the time being, incorrectly listed on Rivals.com as a Class of 2023 prospect). He visited for Virginia Tech's opening visit day yesterday, and saw enough to pull the trigger. East Carolina, Maryland, Old Dominion, and UVa were among the other finalists in his recruitment.

Law helped Bayside High - which is a traditional power in the 757 region, though it's been less-productive from a talent perspective in recent years - to a 4-2 record in its abbreviated 2020 season, which took place this spring.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Law's commitment.