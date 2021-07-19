LCA Coach: Dukes Are Getting 'Game Changers'

The pair of defensive tackles don’t make it easy on any of their teammates during practice, Life Christian Academy coach Charles Scott said.

“It’s very competitive, very chippy,” he noted as he started to chuckle through the phone on Friday.

But that’s because of the energy Ike Thompson and Tyrique Tucker bring with them to the field each day. Thompson and Tucker will finish their high school careers together this fall and then go on to play in college together.

Thompson and Tucker are committed to James Madison, having each made their pledge to the Dukes last month.

“They’re getting two brothers, man,” Scott said. “Those are guys that love each other, care about each other and will push each other, so [JMU] won’t have to worry about those guys working hard once they get there. Both guys are what I would call ‘game changers’ and I’m hoping they go [to JMU] and make an immediate impact. If not, though, they’ll do good reps on scout team and push the starters. But JMU is definitely getting some good, competitive guys.”

Tucker, the younger brother of Dukes linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, took JMU up on its offer over others from Fordham and Norfolk State. Thompson’s only offer was from the Dukes, though, he had drawn interest from Kent State, Rutgers, Villanova and VMI.

Each LCA standout earned their JMU offer while attending a one-day prospect camp in Harrisonburg. This past fall, LCA played an abbreviated five-game schedule, so it was critical for both defenders to showcase their skills last month in front of JMU coaches in order for those assistants to verify what they might have scouted on tape.

Scott said the two d-linemen are similar athletes, but don’t play exactly the same way.

“Tyrique, he’s really strong,” Scott said. “I know he’s working on his [pass rush moves] right now, but he’ll bull rush you to death. So, he’s working on adding some moves to his repertoire. He’s a really strong guy, I think, and he’s quick in small spaces.

“Ike is a little taller and a little longer. He’s strong, too, but he can finesse you. But they both have outstanding motors, they never stop, and so it’s a good pick up for JMU and we’re proud of those guys.”

Scott, who previously sent former LCA cornerback Antonio Webb to the Dukes as part of their 2020 recruiting class, said JMU continuously checks in with his prep program, which is located in Chester – between Richmond and Petersburg.

JMU rovers coach Eddie Whitley was the lead recruiter on Thompson, and Whitley and cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett targeted Tucker. Defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Corey Hetherman worked with Thompson and Tucker during the prospect camp.

Birkett played a role in recruiting Webb, too.

“We have a good relationship with that staff and they recruit our school well,” Scott said. “And the thing about JMU is it’s an awesome landing spot, because you know without the shadow of a doubt that you’ll be competing for a national championship some time while you’re there. So, if you go there, you know you’ll play for a championship, be in the playoffs and have something to play for. That’s one of the great things about JMU even over going to a Power Five school, which might be lesser in their own conference.”

Scott said JMU might not be done with LCA prospects in the 2022 class either. He said linebacker Gene Townsel was scheduled to visit the Dukes for a one-day camp on Friday. Townsel currently holds offers Air Force, Buffalo, Central Michigan, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Liberty and Maryland.

“Hopefully he’ll compete well, and who knows?” Scott said. “If they offer him, they might just get a commitment.”

The last time JMU signed more than one prospect from the same school in a recruiting class was when Good Counsel’s (Olney, Md.) Julio Ayamel, Jalen Green and Latrele Palmer all inked with the Dukes as part of their 2019 class.

LCA, which will play a 13-game national schedule this fall, opens its season on Aug. 13 at home against GDS Christian Academy.

“We have had to play a certain type of schedule, so we could get our guys on the map,” Scott said. “And I’m kid-first type of coach. I care about their well-being and I care about them going to college. And that’s what they want to do – go to college to play the sport they love – so we have to have film of them playing against guys who are going to go to college to play, too. And then win or lose, [college coaches] can see them compete well on film.”