The Skyhawks had a season unlike any they have had in 30 years. The Skyhawks finished 5-5 for the first time since 1989 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 1998.

From the get go it looked like it could be a rough season for the Skyhawks when they dropped their first two games being outscored 7-44. The Skyhawks won their next three but it came against teams with losing records. When the Skyhawks faced the toughest teams in the district; Clover Hill, Manchester and Moncan they were outscored 19-62, shutout in two of those contest.

After a 2-2 start the Skyhawks went 3-3 with a 14-7 win over James River to avoid the Skyhawks first losing season since 1988.

It was a rough ending to a decade in which the Skyhawks were among the best teams in the region. LC Bird went 106-20, their best record ever in a decade with 11 more wins and 2 fewer losses than a decade prior.

The Skyhawks reached the playoffs 9 times, won 20 games and above all else won 3 state titles from 2012-2014.

The Skyhawks one of the best of the 2010's now march toward a new decade with questions surrounding what the future holds.