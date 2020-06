VirginiaPreps - LB Etute enjoys virtual visit to West Virginia football, looking at return

Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox linebacker Isi Etute continues to see his recruiting profile rise.

Etute, 6-foot-1, 197-pounds, has collected offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Virginia, Vanderbilt and Boston College but is keeping an open mind.

The Rivals.com two-star prospect recently took a virtual visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program and left impressed with the presentation.