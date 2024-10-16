Advertisement

Spotswood Shuts Out East Rockingham 45-0!

A Valley District showdown between neighbors turned into a one sided affair as the Trailblazers exploded in the second..

Varina Hands Glen Allen 1st Loss, 38-3!

The Blue Devils took down the Jags 38-3 flexing their muscle on defense, offense and special teams making a statement.

Hermitage Wins a Thriller over Freeman

Hermitage overcame a 10-point 4th quarter deficit to defeat Freeman 35-31 in an exciting Central Region matchup

757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 10-12-2024

New Hampton University Men's Basketball Coach Ivan Thomas is among the guests on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on Oct. 12.

LIVE Friday Night Scoreboard!

It's October. Follow our LIVE Interactive Friday night Scoreboard with action happening all over the Commonwealth.

Published Oct 16, 2024
Latest VHSL Football Power Ratings - 10-15-24 Edition
Classic Super Publisher  •  VirginiaPreps
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League’s Week 7 updated VHSL Ratings and Top 20 Rankings for the 2024 football season are now available on the VHSL website.

The VHSL will update ratings and rankings each week every Monday and Thursday.

Please click on the links below:

2024 Weekly Ratings (Week 7 Edition)

2024 Weekly Top 20 Rankings (Week 7 Edition)


ALSO...

See 2024 Virginia High School Football Scores on the Scoreboard Forum Here

2024 Virginia High School Football Schedule + Results - Region by Region Here

2024 Master VHSL Football Schedules Here

Visit VHSL Web Site Here


