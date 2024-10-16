Former VHSL Executive Director Earl Gillespie Left a Lasting Legacy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The VHSL is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Earl Gillespie, a member of the Virginia High School League (VHSL) staff for 34 years and Executive Director from 1986 until his retirement in 1994, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Mr. Gillespie devoted a lifetime to the Virginia High School League as a High School athlete, educator, coach, athletic director, and a basketball and football official.

“Earl Gillespie left a substantial, meaningful, and lasting imprint on VHSL high school athletics and activities,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun, Ed.D. “He devoted a lifetime to serving the youth of Virginia in his capacity as the first assistant executive secretary and executive director. His impact was, and will remain, immense. He will be greatly missed.”

Born on August 19, 1929, in Wildwood, Tennessee, Gillespie graduated from Coeburn High School in 1948. After a tour of duty in the United States Air Force, he graduated from Washington & Lee University and earned a Master of Education degree from the University of Virginia. He then returned to Coeburn to coach football, baseball and basketball and serve as the school's athletic director.

In 1961 Gillespie assumed duties as the first assistant executive secretary of the VHSL, a post he held until being named the League's executive director in 1986. He was also the state's first supervisor of officials. Noted for his work over a 30-year period as a basketball and football official; he continues to contribute as an ACC basketball officials observer.

Especially noteworthy among his accomplishments was spearheading the efforts to create a state athletic directors association; expanding the playoffs in football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, field hockey, tennis and wrestling; promoting growth in girls athletic programs; instituting a catastrophic insurance plan for student athletes, area eligibility meetings for administrators, corporate sponsorship to benefit the League, and the Virginia High School Hall of Fame.

Gillespie's contributions at the national level included service as a member and vice-president of the Executive Committee of the National Federation of State High School Associations; as the senior member of the National Federation's Football Rules Committee; and as a member of its Basketball Rules Committee, Baseball Rules Committee, Insurance Committee and Appeal Board.

Numerous organizations have honored Gillespie, and he has received Outstanding Service Awards from the Virginia High School Coaches Association and the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association; awards for service to the National Federation's Football and Baseball Rules Committees; and Distinguished Service Awards from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and the National Federation Interscholastic Coaches Association.

In 1994, he was inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame and was selected for induction into the 2005 class of the National High School Hall of Fame.



