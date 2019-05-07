The Lakeland Cavaliers did not have to go very far to find its newest head football coach. In fact, they stayed within the Southeastern District for that man and went to one of the state’s most accomplished programs.

Joe Jones, the defensive coordinator from Chesapeake powerhouse Oscar Smith High School, has been named Lakeland’s new head football coach.

With Jones on staff, the Tigers continued their tradition of excellence in the Southeastern District, where the school has played for a regional title every season from 2004-18. He’s been an assistant under Rich Morgan, the late great Bill Dee (recently named to the VHSL Hall of Fame) and Scott Johnson

A two-time All-Southeastern District linebacker at Oscar Smith, Jones graduated in 2006 with the most tackles in Tigers history with 214. That mark has since been surpassed. He also set the single-season record for tackles with 112 in 2005. It too was also later broken, ironically by his younger brother, Perry, when he registered 141 tackles in 2007.

Jones played College Football at Virginia State University, where was recognized as All-CIAA as a true freshman.

At Lakeland, Jones replaces Kevin Knight, who departed in April after four seasons at the helm. The Cavaliers went 16-29 overall under Knight, highlighted in 2016 by playoff victory over Poquoson and Tabb before falling to Phoebus in the Region 3A Championship game.





*** More to come on this developing story. ***