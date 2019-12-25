Back on December 14th at Liberty University in Lynchburg, the Lake Taylor Titans stormed out to an early lead and never looked back in beating the Tuscarora Huskies for the VHSL Class 4 State Football Championship. We take a closer look at the game below...



Class 4 State Championship: Lake Taylor Titans 34, Tuscarora Huskies 14

Every time Lake Taylor needed Jeff Foster to rise to the occasion in key spots, he did at the QB spot for a Titans program that now has 31 playoff victories since 2008 (Matthew Hatfield)

The Lake Taylor Titans exploded for 34 points to defeat the Tuscarora Huskies and claim the Class 4 State Championship. Tuscarora, notorious for possessing one of the stronger defenses in Northern Virginia, yielded a surprising 21-0 advantage to Lake Taylor by the second quarter. QB Jeff Foster connected with WR Darious Speight late in the first quarter and early in the second to put the Titans ahead 14-0. A three and out by the Huskies led to another Lake Taylor scoring driving, this time capped off by RB Malik Newton's 31 yard reception. Tuscarora finally scored later in the first half when senior QB Ethan Gick ran the ball in from 33 yards out to cut the deficit to two scores before the half. Foster and Speight connected once again in the third quarter to give the Titans a 27-7 lead, thus shutting down any momentum the Huskies were trying to build. Malik Newton scored his second touchdown of the game to put the game out of reach, 34-7 in favor of Lake Taylor. Newton's scoring run also put him over the 2,000 yard mark for the season. Tuscarora did manage one last scoring drive in the fourth quarter around the five minute mark. After finding junior WR Ryan Upp for a 25 yard completion, Gick carried the ball in himself from a couple of yards out to score the final points of the game.



Darious Speight had more receiving yards and touchdowns in the playoffs (309 yards, 6 TD's receiving) than during the regular season (308 yards, 4 TD's receiving) (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Lake Taylor's 34 points are the most scored against a Tuscarora defense since Woodgrove dropped 42 against them last season, and the 20 point loss is their worst since Broad Run beat them by 21 back in 2016. The 14 points by the Huskies are also well shy of the 26 points per game that the Titans had been allowing this year.

For Tuscarora, Ethan Gick led the offense with 134 passing yards and 51 rushing yards. He threw two picks and no touchdowns, but he did score twice on the ground. WR Ryan Upp was the top receiver, catching eight passes for 86 yards and gaining another 83 yards on returns. The Huskies defense was led by junior LB Rain Halveland, who had 10 total tackles (five assists), a sack, and two tackles for losses. The Lake Taylor offense was centered around RB Malik Newton, who ran for 141 yards and a touchdown and added a 30 yard scoring reception. QB Jeffrey Foster completed 6-8 passes for 146 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 74 yards on eight carries. WR Darious Speight had four catches for 112 yards and three touchdowns in what arguably was his best performance to date in a Titans uniform. Both teams close out the 2019 campaign at 13-2 overall, although in Lake Taylor’s case, their run to Coach Hank Sawyer’s third state title was somewhat improbable. Unlike their previous two titles from 2012 and 2014, this Titans team had a couple of blemishes – both by wide margins to Class 5 schools that won region titles in Varina and Maury, which also won a state title out of the city of Norfolk. Newton, a junior with upwards of 20 scholarship offers, ran for 2060 yards and 32 touchdowns on 213 attempts for the season, an average of 9.7 per attempt. The VHSL Class 4 State Offensive Player of the Year has already established himself as one of the top running backs to come out of the famed Tidewater area, and he’s not even a senior yet. Senior linebacker Ikeem Wright, the leading tackler for Lake Taylor with 91 total stops to go along with four sacks and four blocked kicks, was named the VHSL Class 4 State Defensive Player of the Year.



Lake Taylor Postgame Presser:

Speaking left to right - Coach Hank Sawyer, WR Darious Speight, QB/FS Jeff Foster, RB/LB Malik Newton, DT/OG Tyrique Tucker, LB/TE Ikeem Wright



Tuscarora Postgame Presser:

From left to right - Coach Brandon Wheelbarger, WR Ryan Upp, QB Ethan Gick and WR Jevonn Gilyard.



In Closing:

Matei Fitz and the Huskies hope to get another crack at the state title - possibly even Lake Taylor - come December of 2020 (Twitter)