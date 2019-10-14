A week after traveling to Varina and getting defeated 56-7, the Lake Taylor Titans returned home for an Eastern District game against Norcom looking to get back on track. It was the second time this year that the Titans, who reached the Class 4 State Championship last December, fell by a running clock margin as they were also handled by Norfolk rival during September. While some thought Lake Taylor's games with Varina or Maury could turn out to be Game of the Year candidates, little did those know that took in the matchup in Norfolk between the Titans and Greyhounds that they would be treated to an instant classic with over 100 points produced, needing more than 48 minutes to decide a victor. Lake Taylor would be that team to come out on top, prevailing 57-56 in an overtime game fans around Tidewater won't soon forget. "They kept playing and I am just so proud of them," declared Lake Taylor's longtime Head Coach Hank Sawyer, now 196-54 overall at the helm. Sawyer's Titans are also 16-1 following a regular season loss dating back to 2005. He knew the important of not suffering back-to-back defeats as they aim to get a top seed for the postseason in Region 4A. "The real challenge was if we lose, we lose. But let's get ready for the playoffs. Let's grow, improve and get ready for the playoffs because we don't have to be good team, we have to be good when the playoffs start." This Eastern District clash was a tale of two halves as Norcom came out fast, leading 34-7 at the break after slowing down the Titans offense and Malik Newton while carving up a defense that has been known to be stingy over the years. Greyhounds QB Jacoby Smith threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns - all in a span of less than 11 minutes. Sawyer and his staff had to right the ship with a lopsided deficit in front of the home fans, and he conveyed to his group that it would have to be done in small increments, not made up all on one play. “I challenged them, let's move the ball. We can do some things and we can score some points, too. Let's get one touchdown at a time," Sawyer noted. "We asked the kids, let's stop the bleeding. We are making mistakes and people are big-playing us. I challenged them to win the third quarter and then we'll talk about the fourth quarter when we get to it."





Malik Newton put on a second half performance that Lake Taylor fans will forever remember (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Of course, stopping a bowling ball going downhill - which may be the best way to sum up how Newton runs - is no easy task. Eventually, he treated the Greyhounds defenders as if they were those helpless bowling pins to spark his team's comeback for the ages.

Held to just 70 yards and a score in the first half, Newton broke the doors off as the Titans stormed back to make the game 40-28 heading into the final stanza, with the Greyhounds still leading, though it wouldn't be for long.



Karon Prunty had one of the two kick return touchdowns for Norcom on the night, but the Greyhounds fell to Lake Taylor on a two-point conversion in OT (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

The final quarter saw a plethora of lead changes. First, the Titans went ahead 42-40 after a 53-yard run by Newton that turned Lake Taylor into an earthquake. Next, Liberty pledge Karon Prunty returned the ensuing kick for a score to put Norcom up 46-42. They weren't done. That was followed by the Titans taking the lead back, making the score 49-46. As the time in regulation ran out, Norcom drove the field and made a game-tying field goal to tie the score at 49-all to create the extra session. In fact, of the 16 touchdowns scored on the night, only the game's first - which came on an 8-yard run from Newton to cap a 10-play, 78-yard drive - lasted longer than three minutes.



Both teams scored, with Norcom scoring first, putting the pressure squarely on the Titans. A few plays later, Malik Newton scored his sixth TD of the night and ran the game-winning two-point conversion in to win the game for the Titans after Norcom looked to have it sealed at halftime. Anything goes in the unpredictable 757, and nothing is over until the final whistle blows, especially when you have a back like Malik Newton carrying the ball. “We went into halftime and Coach (Sawyer) got on us and the offensive line, and said the offensive line wasn’t executing,” Newton said. “All we told them was just to pray and execute in the second half and that we would win this game, and that’s what happened.”





Newton scored six times in the game, carrying the team on his back offensively. “I couldn’t do it without the offensive line," stated the Class of 2021 talent with offers from more than a dozen schools, including Louisville most recently. "They came in the second half and did what they had to do. It feels awesome just to get a win. We came off a huge loss and have been determined in practice to come back this week and win.” Newton missed some of practice this week, but came back to play Friday. As the stakes get larger, generally so too does his play on the gridiron. “I missed two days, but it got better and the MRI came back good," he noted. "I came back and stretched and did what I had to do,” the star back explained.

And Lake Taylor is surely glad he did!



Lake Taylor wins 57-56 pic.twitter.com/nuX9gu09EZ — Reese Becker (@ReeseBecker) October 12, 2019

Lake Taylor Notables: QB Jeff Foster - 4-12 for 61Yds. 1-1 TD/Int. ratio; 13Car. 61Yds. TD; 6 Tackles RB Malik Newton - 30Car. 220Yds. 6TD's; 2Rec. 20Yds; 6KR for 122Yds. RB Tarrion Washington-Jacobs - 14Car. 46Yds. WR Darious Speight - 1Rec. 40Yds. TD OL/DL Tyrique Tucker - 7 Tackles, 2 TFL, 2 Sacks, INT

Norcom Notables: QB Jacoby Smith - 14-39 for 374Yds. 4-0 TD/Int. ratio WR Karon Prunty - 7Rec. 124Yds. TD; 2KR for 106Yds. TD WR Syhiem Cannon - 3Rec. 120Yds. TD

WR Maurice Outten - 1Rec. 83Yds. TD; 1Car. 2Yds. WR/DB Jalen Bradley - 2KR for 95Yds. TD



Scoring Summary: Lake Taylor 57, Norcom 56 in OT Time Play Score 11:55 2Q LT- Malik Newton 8-yard Run TD LT 7-0 11:15 2Q Norcom- Jacoby Smith to Maurice Outten 83-yard TD Pass LT 7-6 9:32 2Q Norcom- Jacoby Smith 15-yard TD Run Norcom 13-6 9:00 2Q Norcom- Jacoby Smith to Daunte Brown 28-yard TD Pass Norcom 20-7 4:45 2Q Norcom- Jacoby Smith 45-yard TD Pass to Shyheim Cannon Norcom 27-7 0:53 2Q Norcom- Jacoby Smith 42-yard TD Pass to Karon Prunty Norcom 34-7 9:10 3Q LT- Malik Newton 14-yard TD Run Norcom 34-14 9:00 3Q Norcom- Jalen Bradley 90-yard Kickoff Return TD Norcom 40-14 3:04 3Q LT- Malik Newton 10-yard TD run Norcom 40-21 1:29 3Q LT- Jeff Foster 41-yard TD Pass to Darius Speight Norcom 40-28 11:23 4Q LT- Jeff Foster 10-yard TD Run Norcom 40-35 9:27 4Q LT- Malik Newton 53-yard TD Run LT 42-40 9:14 4Q Norcom- Karon Prunty 85-yard Kickoff Return RD Norcom 46-42 1:53 4Q LT- Malik Newton 10-yard TD Run LT 49-46 0:02 4Q Norcom- Kaleb Tywan-Buxton 27-yard FG 49-49 OT Norcom- Jacoby Smith 2-yard TD Run Norcom 56-49 OT LT- Malik Newton 2-yard TD Run (2pt Conversion Good) LT 57-56

Jeff Foster and the Titans keep their hopes alive for a No. 1 seed in Region 4A by moving to 5-2 overall (Matthew Hatfield)