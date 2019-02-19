Lake Braddock QB Billy Edwards Talks About Upcoming ECU Visit
One quarterback who is gaining attention from a number of schools of late is Billy Edwards out of Springfield, Virginia.Last season Edwards threw for 2,456 yards and 29 touchdowns against just seve...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news