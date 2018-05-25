Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia Cavaliers received their 7th pledge from the Class of 2019 on Friday when Lake Braddock linebacker Josh Ahern committed.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Ahern selected UVA over Army, Charlotte, Cincinnati, James Madison, Liberty, Navy, Old Dominion, Richmond and Temple.

As a junior, Ahern was highly productive, finishing with 103 solo tackles, 21 stops for loss, seven pass breakups, three interceptions and two sacks.

UVA is no stranger to the Lake Braddock football program. Currently on their roster and entering his sophomore season is running back Lamont Atkins, the 2016 Gatorade Virginia State Player of the Year.



