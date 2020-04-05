Lake Braddock 2021 QB Billy Edwards Talks Recruiting
Lake Braddock's Billy Edwards has been drawing a lot of interest lately, coming off a junior season that saw the Bruins advance to the 6C Region Championship game before falling to South Country, t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news