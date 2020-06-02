Lackford Law's will be a new segment at BuckeyeGrove where I, the Honorable Dave Lackford , will make the case for Ohio State being the best fit for their top targets. As a Doctor of jurisprudence, I am uniquely equipped to present facts as to why a prospect should attend The Ohio State University and tear down fallacies as to why a prospect should not. This is not an Op-Ed. This is a presentation of undeniable facts presented in a manner that speaks to truth, justice, and the American way, as it pertains to where a high school football player should attend your favorite university.

Ohio State is the best destination for Tony Grimes. Mr. Grimes is a five-star who has been dubbed the best cornerback, nationally, in the 2021 recruiting class. While other teams are rebuilding, Ohio State is reloading after putting not one, but two players at his position in the first round of last year's NFL Draft, including Jeffrey Okudah, who was taken third overall by the Detroit Lions. Okudah and Grimes are almost mirror images of one another if you compare the two as rising high-school seniors. Grimes has the chance to be one of the best players in a group of prospects who have committed to an Ohio State class that has the chance to be the best in the history of the Rivals-era. While other schools argue in pregame warm-ups about who is "DBU," all Ohio State does is put its star cornerbacks in the first round of the NFL draft and quite often, he is the first one taken. Ohio State provides the best path to not only a shot at the National Championship, but also millions more than anyone else at his position as an early NFL draft pick.

Mr. Grimes to Ohio State is a no brainer, as the evidence will clearly show.