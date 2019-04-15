Ticker
Lacey Leaves Varina for Head Gig at Richard Bland College

Andrew Lacey has accepted the position as new Head Men's Basketball Coach at Richard Bland Colleg
Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
From a 6-15 start to his coaching career at Varina, to 51-4 mark over the past two seasons with a State Championship, Andrew Lacey certainly turned the Blue Devils around and into one of the premie...

