 VirginiaPreps - Kyree Moyston ready to commit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-29 16:20:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Kyree Moyston ready to commit

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Could Virginia Tech be adding to its Class of 2022 soon? It's a possibility with defensive end Kyree Moyston setting a timeline.

The 6-6, 225-pounder out of Suffolk (Va.) Kings Fork will make his college pledge first thing Thursday morning.

SUBSCRIBE NOW and get Hokie Haven FREE until Aug 10! Take advantage of our VISITS2021 deal here.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}