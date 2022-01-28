Kyle Honore Leaving His Mark at Potomac

His father, Potomac Head Basketball Coach Keith Honore, is closing in on 300 victories at the helm of the Panthers, a program that has captured 11 regional titles and two State Championships under his direction.

His older brother, Keijon Honore, was an All-State performer for the Dumfries power before going on to play College Basketball at Virginia Wesleyan, one of the nation's premier Division III schools. Keijon is an assistant coach currently at Potomac.

Now, Kyle Honore is leaving his legacy at Potomac and doing so in style. While the Panthers aren't off to quite the sensational start of his junior season when they opened 13-0 overall before falling to Centreville in the Class 6 State Finals, one simply has to marvel at what the Class of 2022 prospect does on a game in, game out basis.

Through 12 games with the Panthers at 8-4 overall in a Cardinal District that's more competitive than in years past, Honore is averaging 22.3 points, 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. That includes 27.2 points per game over the past six contests, .

"If you look at the first half, his point production isn’t a lot because it has taken us a while to make adjustments and teams are starting off by taking the three-point line away from him early in games. That's because if you don't guard him a step or two behind the three-point line, he shoots it really well and can do damage," Keith Honore commented.

In his four years at Potomac, Honore has made 133 three-pointers and shot as high as 49% from behind the arc during his sophomore year (54-of-111). The worst he's shot from the field in his career? That would be 43% as a ninth grader, while his foul shooting has improved from 58% his freshman year up to the 80% mark in each of the last two seasons.

There really isn't a major glaring hole or weakness in his game that's holding the 6-foot-tall floor general back from consistently performing. Because of that, the Panthers are in a position to win every time out in a year that would ordinarily be considered a re-building one for most teams.

"The past two seasons he had a lot of talent around him and showed his ability to be a facilitator and create along with scoring," pointed out Kyle's father, who saw eight seniors - with four starters - graduate from their Region 6B title winning squad. Kyle earned VHSCA 1st Team All-State honors as a junior.

Honore's scoring average more than doubled from freshman year (4.7) to sophomore season (11.2), and is nearly doing the same from junior campaign (11.6) to now.

"This year the role has changed a little bit with him having to score a bit more. Any school that is interested and followed him understands that he’s not a specific type of guard," Coach Honore added. "He's able to do it all from the standpoint of being able to create, shown he's an elite shooter and has the ability to make people around him better."



