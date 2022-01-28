Kyle Honore Leaving His Mark at Potomac
His father, Potomac Head Basketball Coach Keith Honore, is closing in on 300 victories at the helm of the Panthers, a program that has captured 11 regional titles and two State Championships under his direction.
His older brother, Keijon Honore, was an All-State performer for the Dumfries power before going on to play College Basketball at Virginia Wesleyan, one of the nation's premier Division III schools. Keijon is an assistant coach currently at Potomac.
Now, Kyle Honore is leaving his legacy at Potomac and doing so in style. While the Panthers aren't off to quite the sensational start of his junior season when they opened 13-0 overall before falling to Centreville in the Class 6 State Finals, one simply has to marvel at what the Class of 2022 prospect does on a game in, game out basis.
Through 12 games with the Panthers at 8-4 overall in a Cardinal District that's more competitive than in years past, Honore is averaging 22.3 points, 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. That includes 27.2 points per game over the past six contests, .
"If you look at the first half, his point production isn’t a lot because it has taken us a while to make adjustments and teams are starting off by taking the three-point line away from him early in games. That's because if you don't guard him a step or two behind the three-point line, he shoots it really well and can do damage," Keith Honore commented.
In his four years at Potomac, Honore has made 133 three-pointers and shot as high as 49% from behind the arc during his sophomore year (54-of-111). The worst he's shot from the field in his career? That would be 43% as a ninth grader, while his foul shooting has improved from 58% his freshman year up to the 80% mark in each of the last two seasons.
There really isn't a major glaring hole or weakness in his game that's holding the 6-foot-tall floor general back from consistently performing. Because of that, the Panthers are in a position to win every time out in a year that would ordinarily be considered a re-building one for most teams.
"The past two seasons he had a lot of talent around him and showed his ability to be a facilitator and create along with scoring," pointed out Kyle's father, who saw eight seniors - with four starters - graduate from their Region 6B title winning squad. Kyle earned VHSCA 1st Team All-State honors as a junior.
Honore's scoring average more than doubled from freshman year (4.7) to sophomore season (11.2), and is nearly doing the same from junior campaign (11.6) to now.
"This year the role has changed a little bit with him having to score a bit more. Any school that is interested and followed him understands that he’s not a specific type of guard," Coach Honore added. "He's able to do it all from the standpoint of being able to create, shown he's an elite shooter and has the ability to make people around him better."
On the recruiting front, it remains to be seen how things play out for Kyle, as the case is for many players these days in this era where College Basketball coaches are often turning their attention first and foremost to the transfer portal to add to their roster. Nonetheless, there will be suitors from a host of Division I and Division II teams.
St. Thomas Aquinas out of New York is one of the D-2 colleges that has extended an offer. Several others have been calling and expressing interest, according to Coach Honore.
"I’ve been at this 16 years now and gave up a few years ago trying to figure out how recruiting works. You see some kids that will hold 10-15 offers and are great players, but then you see a kid who is head and shoulders better than them and holds no offers. You’ve seen that before and we scratch our heads about that and what’s the deal here," Coach Honore noted.
"Kyle has a lot of interest and he’s doing his part in playing really well right now to average over 22 points per game while taking about 13 to 14 shots a game. He's been very efficient. It's not a case where he's putting up 20 points on 25 shots. I think that's one of the things that will really help him at the next level; that efficiency and understanding of how to play the game."
Gong into Potomac's January 28th matchup with Hylton, Kyle is just 145 points away from 1000 for his career. A seventh consecutive 20-plus point outing would seem probable. More than anything else though, getting back in the victory column after two tough losses to district foes Freedom and Woodbridge is of top priority.
Beating the Bulldogs for a second time on the season would give Coach Honore career win No. 300.
"You hear guys say that you need to be able to score at all three levels and Kyle truly can. Plus, he’s seen about every defense known to man in the first half of this season, so his ability to score at three all three levels helps him," noted Coach Honore.
"But his mid-range and finishing at the rim has been working really well. That ability to score at all three levels and create for us makes him a tough guard for teams."
The journey's not over either. With the playoffs approaching, the Honore's - along with the passionate Potomac faithful - are hoping the best is yet to come.
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.