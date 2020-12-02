VirginiaPreps - Knights Win in Style at Norfolk Christian (VIDEO)

Since that fateful Thursday back in March when the global pandemic halted the 2020 Virginia High School League State Basketball Tournament, there has very little from a sports standpoint throughout the Commonwealth in a public or private sector. In fact, as of December 2nd, a total of 37 High Schools in the VHSL and 20 school divisions have decided not to participate in winter sports.

The VHSL decided to adopt a Championships +1 model that means its teams can begin practice starting December 7th and participate in contests beginning December 21st, although several school divisions have decided to wait to play games until January.

One VISAA member that has already gotten multiple games in and is scheduled for another this week is Peninsula Catholic. The Knights, under the direction of Head Coach Trevor Dorsey, moved to 2-0 overall with a 68-65 victory over Norfolk Christian on the road Tuesday night.

A back-and-forth final stanza reached its climax when the score was tied at 65-apiece and Peninsula Catholic inbounded in the front-court out of a time-out. Six-foot-5 forward Travon Gray was double-teamed in the post and kicked it out to fellow junior Stylz Gardner, who drained a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left.

"Not the best game, but glad to come out on top," Gardner tweeted following the performance, which was better than most enjoy. The 5-foot-11 guard did a little bit of everything for the Knights with 19 points, a trio of 3's, seven assists and four steals -- leading his team in each category.



