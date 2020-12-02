VirginiaPreps - Knights Win in Style at Norfolk Christian (VIDEO)

Knights Win in Style at Norfolk Christian (VIDEO)
Since that fateful Thursday back in March when the global pandemic halted the 2020 Virginia High School League State Basketball Tournament, there has very little from a sports standpoint throughout the Commonwealth in a public or private sector. In fact, as of December 2nd, a total of 37 High Schools in the VHSL and 20 school divisions have decided not to participate in winter sports.
The VHSL decided to adopt a Championships +1 model that means its teams can begin practice starting December 7th and participate in contests beginning December 21st, although several school divisions have decided to wait to play games until January.
One VISAA member that has already gotten multiple games in and is scheduled for another this week is Peninsula Catholic. The Knights, under the direction of Head Coach Trevor Dorsey, moved to 2-0 overall with a 68-65 victory over Norfolk Christian on the road Tuesday night.
A back-and-forth final stanza reached its climax when the score was tied at 65-apiece and Peninsula Catholic inbounded in the front-court out of a time-out. Six-foot-5 forward Travon Gray was double-teamed in the post and kicked it out to fellow junior Stylz Gardner, who drained a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left.
"Not the best game, but glad to come out on top," Gardner tweeted following the performance, which was better than most enjoy. The 5-foot-11 guard did a little bit of everything for the Knights with 19 points, a trio of 3's, seven assists and four steals -- leading his team in each category.
Peninsula Catholic goes up 68-65 on Norfolk Christian with 1.1 seconds left on this 3 by Stylz Gardner. pic.twitter.com/KIlQU3yOyq— Virginia Preps (@VaPrepsRivals) December 2, 2020
Peninsula Catholic built as large as a 15-point lead in the first half before the host Ambassadors chipped away at that deficit. In the second quarter, Norfolk Christian outscored the Knights 21-9 to pull within a pair, 37-35, at intermission.
Pacing the Ambassadors were the likes of senior shooting guard Eli Coley, sophomore guard Jaiden Cancela and junior forward Sean Bell. The 6-foot-3 Coley had a game-best 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor along with five assists. Cancela added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Bell chipped in 12 points and six rebounds.
For Peninsula Catholic, which overcame a 10-0 run by the Ambassadors in the fourth quarter, they have been balanced with different players averaging in double-figure points through two games. In addition to Gray (16PPG, 9.5RPG) and Gardner (15PPG), the Knights have gotten 11 points per contest from 6-foot-2 senior Carlton Canaday. Junior 6-foot-4 forward Chris Brown did not suit up against Norfolk Christian, but put up 10 points in the previous game against Veritas.
The Knights are scheduled to play this week at Catholic High, another TCIS member, in Virginia Beach.
One-on-One Zoom with Peninsula Catholic Coach Trevor Dorsey:
Peninsula Catholic Head Basketball Coach Trevor Dorsey joins VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield for a One-on-One Zoom conversation following his team's latest victory, a 68-65 victory over TCIS foe Norfolk Christian on the road on Tuesday night.
This interview was conducted on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Dorsey discusses the challenges of playing during COVID-19 and much more.
