Knights down Skyhawks 26-7 in "Battle of Chester"

#3 Thomas Dale (2-0) picked up their third consecutive victory over crosstown rival L.C. Bird (0-2) 26-7 Thursday night. It's the first time since 2000-2002 that the Knights have held a three-game winning streak over Bird.

GAME RECAP

After forcing a Skyhawks three and out, the Knights went straight to work on their first possession of the game. Quarterback Ethan Minter called his own number and raced 15-yards to the house to put them up 7-0 (PAT Good).

Minter would remain red hot in the first quarter. On their ensuing possession, Ethan led his unit down the field and hit Kyon Turner on a 23-yard touchdown pass (PAT failed) to extend the Knights lead to 13-0 over Bird.