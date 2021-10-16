Knights Dominant In 39-21 Win Over Hopewell

In their 79th meeting and first since 2019, the Knights won in front of their home crowd for the first time since 2017. Although the scoreboard shows an 18-point margin, the game was never truly that close.
The Knights dominated the first quarter taking 8 and a half minutes off the clock on a 27-yard drive that was capped by an Ethan Minter 1-yard run. The Knights never relented on offense scoring on 4 of their 5 first half possession. The only possession they did not score on was their last and that was because time expired in the half.
Hopewell's defense which has been a staple of their success over the last 5 years was no match for this offense. The Blue Devil offense did put up a fight in the first half, trying to keep pace with the Knights scoring barrage but they simply could not. The most success for Hopewell on offense was found in the air where Mason Cumbie threw a total of 3 touchdowns as the run game was ineffective.
In the second half the Knights were not as dominant but they did tack on touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter to build the Knights lead to 39-14. Hopewell did end the second half shutout with 7 minutes to go in the game and nearly had another score moments later after recovering a Thomas Dale fumble. It was not meant to be however and the Knights handed Hopewell their second straight loss.
1st Quarter Highlights
The Knights scored on their first possession of the night challenging the Blue Devil defense to stop the run with Nick Tyree, Jordan Branch and Ethan Minter splitting time carrying the rock. The Knights were aided by two penalties against Hopewell, one that bailed them out of a 2nd & 28 when the Blue Devils were called for roughing the passer. Ethan Minter was the one to punch it in as the Knights took nearly 8 and a half minutes off the clock.
The Knights defense held the Blue Devils to a 3 & out giving the ball right back to the Knights offense which did it again. The Knights covered 45 yards, this time mixing it up with both the run and pass. The Knights had to overcome a false start call and Yosiah Moss of Hopewell getting his hands on the ball but Minter found Donovan Woods for a 26-yard gain and moments later it was Brandon Rose punching it in from 1-yard out.
By the time we got to the second quarter the Blue Devils were making noise on offense, sparked by a big time return from Jamarion Chavis. With the ball at the Thomas Dale 27 the Blue Devils led by Mason Cumbie scored within 3 plays to draw the Blue Devils within 5.
The Knights responded with a 65-yard, 9 play drive highlighted by a Jordan Branch 23-yard and an Ethan Minter 15-yard run as the Knights just kept up the ground assault. Ethan Minter scored his second TD of the night from 7 yards out.
The Knights defense held the Blue Devils to a 3 & out, their second of the night giving the ball right back to a red hot Knights offense.
80 yards and 2 plays... that is all it took for the Knights to cash in another touchdown as Ethan Minter evaded Blue Devil defenders, found a lane and it was off to the races for a 74-yard touchdown run. Just like that the Knights had a 26-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
In one of the stranger moments I've seen in a football game, the refs could not decide who recovered the onside kick from Thomas Dale. Initially they ruled in favor of Hopewell, then Thomas Dale and then it was back to Hopewell. This after the refs had huddled to discuss.
Hopewell put together a time consuming 52-yard drive that saw Mason Cumbie hit Kesean Henderson with a 15-yard pass. The Blue Devils were aided by a pass interference call against Thomas Dale and the Blue Devils just kept attacking and then the Knights defense did. QB Mason Cumbie was sacked for a loss, Blue Devils faced a 3rd & 20 and boom! Cumbie hits Jamarion Chavis from 20 yards out and the Blue Devils scored for only the second time of the night.
Dale would get the ball back but time would expire in the half.
3rd Quarter Highlights
The Thomas Dale defense while not stealing headlines was an underlying story of this game as on the first possession of the second half, the Knights defense held Hopewell to yet another 3 & out... twice! The Blue Devils offensive struggles only grew in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils defense was looking better as well as for the first time on this night minus time expiring in the first half, the Knights did not score. That was not the case on the Knights second possession when they marched 49 yards behind a 15-yard run from Ethan Minter and 37 yards from Jordan Branch, 7 of which was from the Hopewell 7 as the Knights added to their lead.
Third quarter continued to be a disaster for the Blue Devils as on second down they fumbled and CJ Milazzo came up with the loose ball.
4th Quarter Highlights
The Knights were back on offense as we moved into the fourth quarter. After the Blue Devil turnover the Knights had moved the ball 29 yards in just 4 plays. Brandon Rose & Nick Tyree moved the ball to the 9 and on the next play Ethan Minter hit Christian Lyons with a shot to the end zone. With 11:38 to go in the game Thomas Dale led 39-14
Within 5 minutes Hopewell had responded, ending the second half shutout. A 55-yard drive was highlighted by an offsides call against Thomas Dale that made it 4th & 1 instead of 4th & 6 and the Blue Devils converted. The Blue Devils also had to overcome a 4th & 8 and they did that with Kesean Henderson busting off a 27-yard run to the 10. Things took a turn when Cumbie was hit for a loss of one and then got sacked for a loss of 6. The Blue Devils came right back, again overcoming with 17 yards in 2 play when Cumbie found Kevin Hicks in the corner of the end zone for the score.
The game suddenly began like it might be taking a turn...
Thomas Dale fumbled on first down and Jamarion Chavis recovered. Cumbie then hit Rico Thomas with from my vantage point was a touchdown but to the dismay of the Hopewell crowd and sideline, the refs marked him a yard short.
1st & goal... Hopewell scores and suddenly it is 39-28 and things get interesting.
Hopewell was called for a false start, however, now it was 1st & goal at the six. Thomas Dale was called for too many men on the field and now it was 1st & goal at the 3!