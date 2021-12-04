King William Takes Down Central-Woodstock 39-28 in Slugfest
Central-Woodstock hosted King William on Saturday in a thrilling Class 2 State semifinal matchup. The two teams battled back and forth and it was the Cavaliers that took advantage of big plays on o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news