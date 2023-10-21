King George Foxes 28 Eastern View Cyclones 16

King George improved to 8-0 with a 28-16 win over Eastern View in a matchup of undefeated Battlefield schools. Junior Gunner Regor, who just received an offer from Old Dominion, caught two touchdown passes and quarterback Jack Pearson threw three touchdown passes for the Foxes.



The first 24 minutes was all defensive as neither team came close to scoring in a 0-0 1st half. The biggest play was a fake punt pass by Eastern View from their own 20-yard line. King George broke the scoreless tie with a 15-yard after taking the 2nd half kickoff. Pearson connected with senior Roget Walker. The extra point gave the Foxes a 7-0 lead.



Walker had a touchdown and a pick.



Eastern View answered with a 39-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback Aaron Hall to sophomore William Butler with 5:40 remaining in the 3rd quarter. Eastern linebacker Branson James then picked off a pass and almost scored before being tackled at the King George 5-yard line. Braden Capellini made a 27-yard field goal to give the Cyclones a 9-7 lead late in the 3rd quarter.





King George wasted little time regaining the lead scoring on the very next possession. Perason found Gunnar Reger for a 36-yard touchdown completion and the 2-point conversion made the score 15-9 in favor of the Foxes. A sack by senior Dominic Deloatch forced a punt deep in the Eastern View territory. Senior Dylan Truxonfinished the short drive witha 1-yard touchdown rin for a 21-9 lead. Pearson again found a wide open Reger to extend the King George lead to 28-9 with about five minutes to go.



Eastern View added a late touchdown on a pass from Hall to Jaheim Frye with a minute remaining. King George recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.