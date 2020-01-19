King George is upward bound as they prepare for 2020
Just east of Fredericksburg, there is lots of buzz and excitement surrounding the football program at King George High School. The Foxes made a significant improvement in the win-loss category unde...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news