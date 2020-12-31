VirginiaPreps - King George Girls Blow by Eastern View 59-37

When Greg Ellis agreed to replace Neil Lyburn as King George's girls basketball coach, he knew he had big shoes to fill.

Lyburn guided the Foxes to a 79-19 record over the past four years before accepting the same position with King George's boys program during the summer. That left Ellis, who served as an assistant under Lyburn during the girls' aforementioned run of dominance, as the first choice to replace him.

Fortunately for Ellis, Lyburn didn't exactly leave the cupboard bare.

Aiyana Ellis scored 20 points, Gabby Mack added 18 and Naomi Glass chipped in 12, propelling the host Foxes to a commanding 59-37 victory over Eastern View in the season opener for both teams Thursday afternoon.

"We've got a handful of players that we can depend on to score for us this season," Ellis said. "Today was a taste of that with those three taking things over the way they did."

It took the King George trio a little while to get untracked, but once it did, the hosts rolled.

Trailing 13-6 midway through the first quarter, Glass tallied a pair of baskets down low and Mack registered one of her own, pulling the Foxes within 13-12 by the end of the period.

King George's momentum carried over into the second frame. Ellis scored two quick buckets and Lauren McCall sank a 3-pointer, all within the first two minutes, to cap a 13-0 run and give the Foxes a 19-13 lead.

By halftime, King George held a 29-21 advantage.