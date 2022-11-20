King George Ends Varina's Reign Over Class 4, 31-14!
For a second straight season the Varina Blue Devils made the trip up north to King George. By the amount of traffic on Route 3 headed to the game, this was place the to be on Friday night. By the number of fans in the stands and the fans around the fencing, standing at the end zone opposite the the concessions and those watching from the locker room and concessions... there was little doubt those in King George wanted to be anywhere else.
On a the coldest night of the football season yet, the Foxes of King George iced the Blue Devils season and their reign atop Class 4. The win avenged a loss last year in this very same round on this very same field. It also marked the first ever win over Varina for King George.
With two playmakers at receiver such as Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins, one would think the sky would have been the way to victory but not on this night. Behind a strong ground assault led by Aydin Woolfolk and quarterback Zach Ferguson, the Foxes just kept coming at the Blue Devils play after play, ground and pound.
For as much as King George did to win this game, it will unfortunately be marred by officiating that has been questioned by media who were on the sideline on this night as well as fans on both sides. One such questionable moment came when Coach Lewis was flagged in the fourth quarter when he came out to check on banged up QB Myles Derricott.
Some of the blame can be laid on both teams... Before the game even began, a series of events took place that saw the refs warn both teams at the coin toss that they would not tolerate any foolishness.
Varina also has themselves to blame for the loss in this one as well. Varina outside of the penalties had trouble sustaining drives and adjusting to the ineffectiveness of the offense. There was a spark in the third quarter in which the Blue Devils ended the shutout and came back within 3 points of the Foxes but King George would not be denied.
In the end, King George was the better team on this night and the inconsistency that sometimes showed on offense for the Blue Devils all season were front and center.
1st Quarter
The Foxes and Blue Devils had the ball twice in the first half with King George coming out on top. The Foxes overcame an awful start where they were penalized on the first three plays of the game and then saw a Zach Ferguson pass intercepted along their own sideline by Kenny Faison.
The Foxes avoided falling behind early as the Blue Devils were unable to capitalize off the turnover. The Blue Devils had the ball at the King George 17 and could not reach the end zone. A field goal attempt saw the ball hit the cross bar and go the wrong way.
The Foxes shook off that bad start and orchestrated an 80-yard drive that saw Aydin Woolfolk chew up 39 yards on the ground. In the red zone Zach Ferguson took a shot at the end zone but the Blue Devils Christian Payne & Malakhai Brooks-Moore broke up the pass in the end zone. Ferguson brushed it off and on the next play tagged the end zone for the first time.
Varina was penalized three times on their second possession and was unable to overcome being backed up 20 yards.
2nd Quarter
King George had the ball practically the entire second quarter. The Foxes had something going on their third possession of the game and was helped out by Varina being called for roughing the passer. A holding call stalled the possession and resulted in the first King George punt of the day.
The Foxes defense was the start of the Blue Devils third possession of the game. Josh Powell and Chanz Wiggins covered their assignments as tough as you can without getting a flag. On the very next play Mekhai White intercepted Myles Derricott to put the Foxes at the Varina 49.
Varina saw yellow going against them three times! None hurt more than the illegial participation call with the Foxes facing 4th & 6. With it now 4th & 1, Zach Ferguson called his own number and tagged the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.
3rd Quarter
The Blue Devils came out of the half with a big spark. The Blue Devils put together their best possession yet with a 6-play, 75-yard drive that saw Myles Derricott connect with Jordan Edwards, LJ Booker and Eric Smith. Smith caught two passes on this drive but none bigger than the one that went 52 yards to the house. This was one of the few Blue Devil possessions that saw no yellow laundry on the field.
In the third quarter Varina was able to shutout the Foxes for the first time in this game. Varina then looked to seize the third quarter after forcing the Foxes to a punt after several penalties were called against King George. Varina at mid-field when Myles Derricott was hit and appeared to be down. Linebacker Xavier Harrison and the Foxes played on picking up the ball and taking it to the house. The touchdown would not stand but the turnover would.
A costly turnover for the Blue Devils. A drive that would begin in the third quarter with end in the fourth quarter with the Foxes spreading it around; Mauricio Blanco with a catch for 10 yards, Josh Powell covering 3 yards and Aydin Woolfolk with three carries as the Foxes would just keep pushing forward.
4th Quarter
Max Lipinski booted a 37-yard field goal to extend the Foxes lead. 3 points was better for the Blue Devils than 7 off a turnover but it still stung.
24 points would be scored in the fourth quarter alone in an action packed quarter.
Varina scored their second touchdown when Myles Derricott scored from 8 yards out to cap a 75-yard drive. This possession alone saw King George penalized twice for a personal foul and a pass interference call in the end zone much to the dismay of Foxes faithful. That interference call came on 4th & 12 following a Chanz Wiggins sack on Myles Derricott and a pass break-up from Jamari Cox. The touchdown also had to overcome a false start following the the interference call. All that said, the Blue Devils were now within 3 yet again... but not for long.
King George would score on their final two possessions of the game. The first came when Varina had to re-kick following an onside kick that did not go 10 yards. It took just three plays for the Foxes to answer the Blue Devils second TD of the game when Zach Ferguson hit Josh Powell with a 60-yard shot that Powell turned on the jets for and eluded the Varina defenders.
Varina needed an answer but they would not find it, not again. The Blue Devils benefitted from a horse collar call against King George. With the ball at mid-field Myles Derricott would practically be turned into a human pretzel when he was folded in half by two Foxes defenders. Myles lay on the ground while the Varina coaches and trainers came out to check on him. Whether anything was said between Coach Lewis and the refs is not known but a flag was called against Coach Lewis. Three flags flew during this situation as the criticism of the officiating only grew.
When it was all said and done, Varina was setback 12 yards and Myles Derricott left the field for a couple of plays. The Blue Devils would not be able to overcome this setback with Taemon Brown and Myles Derricott unable to pickup a yard on the ground and Elijah Golden broke up one of two passes on a turnover of downs.
The Foxes overcame two false start calls and Zach Ferguson carried the ball on 5 of the next 6 plays as the Foxes took it to the 4 yard line. With mere moments left in the game, Aydin Woolfolk tasted the end zone for the first time after touching the ball nearly as much as Ferguson scoring from 4 yards out to put the game out of reach and seal the fate of both teams.
|Time
|Play
|Score
|
(1Q) 2:30
|
11-yard run from Zach Ferguson. Max Lipinski PAT.
|
7-0 King George
|
(2Q) :11
|
5-yard run from Zach Ferguson. Max Lipinski PAT.
|
14-0 King George
|
(3Q) 9:22
|
48-yard pass from Myles Derricott to Eric Smith. Vy'sean Royster PAT.
|
7-14 Varina
|
(4Q) 11:54
|
37-yard Max Lipinski field goal.
|
17-7 King George
|
(4Q) 9:02
|
8-yard run from Myles Derricott. Vy'sean Royster PAT.
|
14-17 Varina
|
(4Q) 7:31
|
60-yard pass from Zach Ferguson to Josh Powell. Vy'sean Royster PAT.
|
24-14 King George
|
(4Q) 1:40
|
4-yard Aydin Woolfolk run. Max Lipinski PAT.
|
31-14 King George
Impact Gamers
King George Foxes
Zach Ferguson with 16 carries for 95 yards and 2 TD's while completing 7 of 9 passes for 121 yards and a TD.
Aydin Woolfolk with 24 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Josh Powell 2 catches for 63 yards and dagger touchdown in the fourth.
Varina Blue Devils
Myles Derricott with 8 of 14 passing for 99 yards and a TD.
Eric Smith with 3 catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.
LJ Booker with 4 catches for 50 yards.
Post-Game Nuggets
Not only did King George get their first ever win against the Blue Devils but they scored the most points ever against Varina in addition to holding them to the fewest points ever.
The loss by Varina of 17 points was the largest margin of defeat for the Blue Devils since 2016 when they lost to LC Bird by 40.
King George is 12-0 for the first time since 1995 when they went all the way to state championship.